Self-help for smart people.

No matter how comfortable your circumstances, it’s hard to be alive. The list of potential vexations is long: stress, anxiety, sadness, burnout, addiction, anger, imposter syndrome, etc. Not to mention politics.

Fortunately, over the millennia, smart people have been exploring how to upgrade the mind to cope with all of the shit the world throws at us. Many of these ancient techniques, including meditation, have been validated through modern science.

As the host of the 10% Happier podcast, I spend my time learning from the world’s leading researchers and teachers, then testing their advice in the lab of my own life. I’m both guide and guinea pig.

In my newsletter, I share the actionable insights I learn from the brilliant minds on my show to bring a dose of sanity to your inbox every week.

The animating idea of my work is that the brain and the mind are trainable. This, too, is an ancient insight that has been affirmed by modern science. All of the mental states that you want—happiness, calm, and focus, to name just a few—are not unalterable factory settings; they are skills. This is radically good news. And, even better, it’s accessible to everyone.

Right in the middle of your busy life, you can make change—messy, marginal, but meaningful change. Hence my whole 10% Happier shtick.

More good news: if you keep it up, the 10% compounds annually. And it can spill out into all aspects of your life, including your mental health, physical fitness, relationships, and work.

If you want to go deeper and put this advice into practice, check out our meditation app and community: 10% with Dan Harris.

Here’s what subscribers get:

A growing library of guided meditations with new ones added every month.

As part of our Teacher of the Month program, one teacher every month to guide you, practice with you live, and take your questions.

Weekly live meditations and Q&As with Dan or our Teacher of the Month every Tuesday at 4 pm EST.

The 10% Happier podcast ad-free.

Cheatsheets for new episodes, including highlights, time-coded sections, and transcripts.

Weekly podcast discussion threads with fellow listeners.

Weekly prompts to help you get in the habit of checking in with yourself and accepting what’s happening.

Ability to connect with other members so you can also create community on your own terms.

All easily accessible and ready to go!

About me:

Some people teach from the mountaintop.

I teach from the fetal position.

I’m not an unimpeachable guru or perfected being. I still have real challenges—I over-schedule, over-worry, get snippy when I’m tired, and sometimes eat whole sleeves of oreos.

In fact, my whole career as a quasi-self-help-guru began with a coke-fueled panic attack on live TV. In 2004, back when I was an ABC News anchor, I lost the plot in front of 5.019 million viewers of Good Morning America.

That experience led me to meditation. I wrote a book about it, 10% Happier, which then became a podcast. Over time, my interests have broadened well beyond meditation. I now cover all aspects of human flourishing, including work, fitness, relationships, sleep, and more.

In 2021, after more than two decades at ABC News, I retired to pursue the happiness game full time. I live outside New York City with my wife, son, and a rotating cast of rescue cats.