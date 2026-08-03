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For when other people are being a pain in the ass
6 simple hacks for navigating the messiness of human affairs
Aug 3
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Dan Harris
92
4
7
You’re Invited: An Actually Enjoyable Meditation Retreat
Join Me, Sebene Selassie, and Jeff Warren—October 16-18
Aug 2
•
Dan Harris
44
7
6
July 2026
How to get the most out of your therapist (according to a therapist)
Insider tips from Lori Gottlieb
Jul 27
•
Dan Harris
83
2
10
Hacks for Overthinkers
Magic Mantras from Joseph Goldstein
Jul 20
•
Dan Harris
107
9
10
Stop trying to be nice. Do this instead.
Buddhist advice for navigating the messiness of human affairs
Jul 13
•
Dan Harris
142
3
11
How to be ambitious without burning out — a simple mindset shift
Switching from a “threat mindset” to a “challenge mindset”
Jul 6
•
Dan Harris
83
7
8
Exclusive Opportunity To Go Deeper Into Buddhism
Sharon Salzberg’s live summer series
Jul 5
•
Dan Harris
96
12
7
June 2026
Never worry alone
How a crisis got me to follow my own advice
Jun 29
•
Dan Harris
168
38
10
Should your longevity program include ice cream?
A doctor’s case against the longevity-industrial complex (and for dessert)
Jun 22
•
Dan Harris
84
10
6
Why you should talk to your Uber driver
The science of SIMIs
Jun 15
•
Dan Harris
64
16
6
Background static of anxiety? Here’s an antidote.
A provocative question from Buddhist teacher Tara Brach
Jun 8
•
Dan Harris
81
5
6
Turn setbacks to your advantage
Advice for graduates (and anyone, really)
Jun 7
•
Dan Harris
248
68
22
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