Modern life seems to constantly conspire to put your nervous system on tilt. Smartphones, social media, loneliness. Bad bosses, rogue AIs, the ever-present threat of Trump undermining free and fair elections.

It’s tempting to conclude that calming the nervous system might require intensive psychotherapy, immaculate sleep hygiene, or heroic doses of ayahuasca. In fact, there are absurdly simple ways to reset your nervous system, doable by pretty much anyone, anywhere.

Here are six that I picked up from my friend Nadia Narain, a yoga and breathwork teacher, and her sister Katia Narain Phillips, a somatic practitioner. Together, they’ve written a book called Glimmers. A glimmer is the opposite of a trigger: a small moment of safety, beauty, or connection that calms your system. As always, please view this as a menu, not a to-do list.

Glimmer check-in. Bring to mind something that makes you feel good, like a pet unfurling to show you its belly. Savor that shit. Then notice what happens in your body. Tongue in cheek. Literally. Press your tongue into the side of your cheek and hold it, then massage your jaw. Best done when nobody’s looking. Shake it off. Stand up and let a gentle shake travel up from your feet through your arms and fingers, for ten seconds or longer. Nadia has been known to do it in a bathroom stall before a stressful meeting. Widen your visual field. When we’re stressed, our vision narrows, which the body registers as danger. Widening the visual field signals safety. So when you’re freaking out, simply stare at the horizon. Or hold two fingers out at arm’s length and slowly spread them to the edges of what you can see. Do one chore very slowly. For example, wash the dishes and notice the warm water. The neuroscientist Richie Davidson recently told me that informal mindfulness practices like these can be just as impactful as formal meditation. Say no to something small. Nadia and Katia suggest practicing on low-stakes requests first. My old ABC colleague George Stephanopoulos has a heuristic I love: when you’re invited to something, ask yourself, “If this event were today, would I do it?”

For what it’s worth, I’ve been doing a version of the glimmer check-in for about eight years. Every night in the shower, I run through the good things from the day. Even on shitty days, there are a lot of them.

If you want to go deeper on building a more flexible nervous system, check out my conversation with Nadia and Katia.

And if you’d like some help making practices like these stick, come join us on the 10% with Dan Harris app. We’ve got guided meditations from world-class teachers, live teacher-led sessions, and real people learning along with you. It’s about messy, marginal progress done together.

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