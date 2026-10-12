Dan Harris

Dan Harris

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mildred's avatar
Mildred
Oct 13

Thank you

Reply
Share
Luigi Matrone's avatar
Luigi Matrone
Oct 12

Nadia shaking it off in a bathroom stall before a stressful meeting made me smile. Simple is the point here, and most of the six start in the body. This is what I mean by turning within. Paying attention to what my body needs, what my thinking asks of me, and what I want to explore or experience. Saying no to something small is one way to do that. So is listening when my body asks me to stop, or when a question asks for more thought before I move on. Dan, about eight years of the shower check-in: has it changed what you notice during the day, or mostly how the day ends?

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dan Harris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture