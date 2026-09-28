Dan Harris

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Sandy MacDonald
Sep 28

For a couple of years now, whil relinquishing a marriage beyond repair, I’ve been buying stopped watches at thrift shops and fixing them to give away. I just realized that it’s my version of kintsugi.

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Tatiana
Sep 28

I’ve followed Amanda Knox’s story and her podcast, and it’s been really beautiful to witness her transformation over the years. Seeing her grow, find her voice, and rebuild her life has been truly inspiring. Wishing her continued strength and happiness.

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