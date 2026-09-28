I recently had the somewhat trippy experience of meeting a woman who was at the center of a multi-year tabloid storm that I covered back when I was a TV news anchor. You may remember the case of Amanda Knox. In 2007, she was a 20-year-old exchange student in Italy who was wrongfully accused of murdering her roommate, Meredith Kercher. Amanda spent nearly four years in prison and eight years on trial before being fully exonerated. At ABC, we obsessively covered every twist and turn in the case. Now that it’s all over, Amanda has begun a career where she writes and speaks about the hard lessons she learned along the way—lessons we can all apply to our (let’s hope) less traumatic lives.

Here are three things that stuck with me:

1. When something bad happens, ask, “How is this a good thing?” This isn’t Pollyanna-esque positive thinking. It’s a question Amanda uses to shift her perspective, even in her worst moments. For example, when an Italian court reconvicted her on a lesser charge after she’d fully expected to be cleared, she asked herself: How is this giving me momentum, instead of just insulting me? The point isn’t to pretend the bad thing is secretly good. It’s to see the opportunities embedded in the shitshow, to refuse to let it be the end of the story.

2. You’re not responsible for the version of you that lives in someone else’s head. After becoming an international tabloid villain for something she didn’t do (remember all those “Foxy Knoxy” memes?), Amanda drew a hard line: the story about you that resides in other people’s minds doesn’t belong to you, and you’re not on the hook for managing it. This is something my longtime friend and meditation teacher Joseph Goldstein talks about: You can’t take responsibility for other people’s minds. That way lies immense frustration and suffering.

3. The broken parts of your life can become the most valuable. Amanda is inspired by the Japanese art of Kintsugi, where you repair broken pottery with gold, so the cracks become the most beautiful part of the object. Applied to a life, that means taking ownership of your worst experiences instead of just being a victim of circumstance. Yes, you were harmed. But also, yes, your resilience and your accumulation of wisdom can become the gold.

Check out our full conversation here. She provides compelling reports from inside the firestorm, including her face-to-face meeting with the Italian prosecutor who tormented her for all those years.

And if Amanda’s story has you thinking about how we navigate the hard stuff in our own lives, perhaps a little meditation can help. Over on my app we’ve got guided meditations, live teacher-led sessions, and real people doing it with you. Life is better in the carpool lane.

Check out the 10% with Dan Harris app

Lastly, my website has an events page where you can stay up to date on IRL gatherings. There’s lots of cool stuff happening in October (a New York Insight conversation with Joseph Goldstein and Sharon Salzberg plus Meditation Party at the Omega Institute). Click here to check it out.

Enjoying this newsletter? Send it to a friend.

Share

And please check out our new-ish website and consider following us on YouTube.