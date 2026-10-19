A Stoic Mantra For Your Sh*ttiest Moments (And Other Ancient Wisdom That Holds Up) | Jonathan Haidt

Jonathan Haidt is a social psychologist at New York University’s Stern School of Business and the #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Anxious Generation.

He is also the author of the recently re-released The Happiness Hypothesis, and of The New York Times bestsellers The Righteous Mind, and The Coddling of the American Mind (with Greg Lukianoff). He has given four TED talks and been named a TIME100 Health leader.

In this episode we talk about:

A two-word Stoic mantra that keeps you from suffering twice

Why willpower alone won’t change your habits, and what will

Tricks for getting distance from negative thoughts

Why the spark fades, and what actually makes love last

Whether Buddhist non-attachment can be squared with loving your family

The growing bipartisan backlash against smartphones, social media and AI

Whether what doesn’t kill you really makes you stronger

Why ancient wisdom matters more in an age of uncertainty

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