Dan Harris

Dan Harris

Dan Harris
10% Happier
A Stoic Mantra For Your Sh*ttiest Moments (And Other Ancient Wisdom That Holds Up) | Jonathan Haidt
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A Stoic Mantra For Your Sh*ttiest Moments (And Other Ancient Wisdom That Holds Up) | Jonathan Haidt

Plus: how to actually change a habit, how to get distance from negative thoughts, why the spark fades, and whether what doesn't kill you really makes you stronger.

Jonathan Haidt is a social psychologist at New York University’s Stern School of Business and the #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Anxious Generation.

He is also the author of the recently re-released The Happiness Hypothesis, and of The New York Times bestsellers The Righteous Mind, and The Coddling of the American Mind (with Greg Lukianoff). He has given four TED talks and been named a TIME100 Health leader.

In this episode we talk about:

  • A two-word Stoic mantra that keeps you from suffering twice

  • Why willpower alone won’t change your habits, and what will

  • Tricks for getting distance from negative thoughts

  • Why the spark fades, and what actually makes love last

  • Whether Buddhist non-attachment can be squared with loving your family

  • The growing bipartisan backlash against smartphones, social media and AI

  • Whether what doesn’t kill you really makes you stronger

  • Why ancient wisdom matters more in an age of uncertainty

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