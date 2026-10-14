Dan Harris

Dan Harris

Dan Harris
10% Happier
Adam Grant Says You're Doing Relationships Wrong
0:00
-1:00:40

Adam Grant Says You're Doing Relationships Wrong

Why it's OK to go to bed angry, be awkward, and not like your coworkers. Plus, the three kinds of friends you need and the one-line script that makes hard feedback land.
Dan Harris's avatar
Dan Harris

Adam Grant is an organizational psychologist at the Wharton School, where he has been the top-rated professor for seven straight years. His new book is Vibe: The Secrets of Strong Connections in a Lonely World.

Adam’s books have sold millions of copies, he’s one of TED’s most popular speakers, and his podcast Re:Thinking has over 100 million downloads. He’s been recognized as the world’s second-most influential management thinker and one of Fortune‘s 40 Under 40.

In this episode we talk about:

  • The four kinds of relationships, and which ones most people are missing

  • How to stop replaying awkward conversations in your head

  • Why men struggle to make friends

  • Turning a pal into a companion, including the haunted house trick

  • How to give feedback without putting people on the defensive

  • Why “agree to disagree” keeps relationships from handling friction

  • Why it’s OK to go to bed angry

  • Why great teams don’t require liking your coworkers or daily office time

Related Episodes:

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dan Harris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture