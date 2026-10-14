Adam Grant Says You're Doing Relationships Wrong

Adam Grant is an organizational psychologist at the Wharton School, where he has been the top-rated professor for seven straight years. His new book is Vibe: The Secrets of Strong Connections in a Lonely World.

Adam’s books have sold millions of copies, he’s one of TED’s most popular speakers, and his podcast Re:Thinking has over 100 million downloads. He’s been recognized as the world’s second-most influential management thinker and one of Fortune‘s 40 Under 40.

In this episode we talk about:

The four kinds of relationships, and which ones most people are missing

How to stop replaying awkward conversations in your head

Why men struggle to make friends

Turning a pal into a companion, including the haunted house trick

How to give feedback without putting people on the defensive

Why “agree to disagree” keeps relationships from handling friction

Why it’s OK to go to bed angry

Why great teams don’t require liking your coworkers or daily office time

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