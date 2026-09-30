Dan Harris

Dan Harris

Dan Harris
10% Happier
Annoying Partners, Aging Parents, Impossible Coworkers: Buddhist Advice for Conflict, Communication, and "Patience with Teeth" | devon and nico hase
0:00
-1:12:48

Annoying Partners, Aging Parents, Impossible Coworkers: Buddhist Advice for Conflict, Communication, and "Patience with Teeth" | devon and nico hase

Which conflict style are you? Plus: avoiding the "trance of nice," walking the high wire, and an uber-hack for getting over irritation.
Dan Harris's avatar
Dan Harris

Devon + Nico Hase serve as guiding teachers of the online dharma community Refuge of Belonging. They teach at the Insight Meditation Society, Spirit Rock, and other centers, offer online and in-person retreats, and speak with students in one-on-one sessions. They are the co-authors of How Not to Be a Hot Mess and the new This Messy, Gorgeous Love: A Buddhist Guide to Lasting Partnership.

In this episode we talk about:

  • Why friction in relationships is a feature, not a bug

  • The three directions of listening

  • Why joy isn’t a nice-to-have

  • How contemplating death can dissolve everyday irritation

  • Whether you’re a volcano, a diplomat, or a dodger

  • How to rupture like a pro

  • Why real patience has teeth

  • What it means to walk the high wire in a conflict

Related Episodes:

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dan Harris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture