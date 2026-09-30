Annoying Partners, Aging Parents, Impossible Coworkers: Buddhist Advice for Conflict, Communication, and "Patience with Teeth" | devon and nico hase

Devon + Nico Hase serve as guiding teachers of the online dharma community Refuge of Belonging. They teach at the Insight Meditation Society, Spirit Rock, and other centers, offer online and in-person retreats, and speak with students in one-on-one sessions. They are the co-authors of How Not to Be a Hot Mess and the new This Messy, Gorgeous Love: A Buddhist Guide to Lasting Partnership.

In this episode we talk about:

Why friction in relationships is a feature, not a bug

The three directions of listening

Why joy isn’t a nice-to-have

How contemplating death can dissolve everyday irritation

Whether you’re a volcano, a diplomat, or a dodger

How to rupture like a pro

Why real patience has teeth

What it means to walk the high wire in a conflict

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