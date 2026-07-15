Anxiety, Overthinking, and Overwhelm: Buddhist Hacks For Changing Your Mind | Joseph Goldstein

Joseph Goldstein is a cofounder of the Insight Meditation Society and the Barre Center for Buddhist Studies, both in Barre, Massachusetts. He is the author of many books including, most recently, Dreamscapes of the Mind.
In this episode we talk about:
Why your thoughts have so much power over you — and how to take it back
A surprisingly funny technique for dealing with self-judgment
Why trying to get rid of an unwanted thought often makes it worse
The difference between recognizing an emotion and actually being mindful of it
Why sadness and unhappiness aren’t the same thing
And much more