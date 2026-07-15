Dan Harris

Dan Harris

Dan Harris
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Anxiety, Overthinking, and Overwhelm: Buddhist Hacks For Changing Your Mind | Joseph Goldstein
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Anxiety, Overthinking, and Overwhelm: Buddhist Hacks For Changing Your Mind | Joseph Goldstein

Simple practices for not believing everything you think, becoming less reactive, and handling whatever life throws at you.
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Dan Harris

Joseph Goldstein is a cofounder of the Insight Meditation Society and the Barre Center for Buddhist Studies, both in Barre, Massachusetts. He is the author of many books including, most recently, Dreamscapes of the Mind.

In this episode we talk about:

  • Why your thoughts have so much power over you — and how to take it back

  • A surprisingly funny technique for dealing with self-judgment

  • Why trying to get rid of an unwanted thought often makes it worse

  • The difference between recognizing an emotion and actually being mindful of it

  • Why sadness and unhappiness aren’t the same thing

  • And much more

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