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Dan Harris

Dan Harris
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Calm Your Nervous System: Simple Daily Practices for When You're Wired, Hangry, or Too Busy to Rest | Nadia Narain & Katia Narain Phillips
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Calm Your Nervous System: Simple Daily Practices for When You're Wired, Hangry, or Too Busy to Rest | Nadia Narain & Katia Narain Phillips

A tongue-in-cheek jaw release, a 30-second shake-off, and a two-finger trick that tells your body it's safe. Plus: why scrolling feels relaxing but isn't.
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Dan Harris

Nadia Narain and Katia Narain Phillips are the authors of the international bestsellers Self-Care for The Real World and Rituals for Every Day. Their most recent book, Glimmers: Tiny Moments to Transform Your Life, was published in January 2026.

In this episode we talk about:

  • Why staying calm all the time isn’t actually the goal

  • The sneaky state that masquerades as rest

  • How to find glimmers in even the most ordinary moments

  • Why glimmers turn out to be contagious

  • The odd little trick for releasing tension you didn’t know you carried

  • What animals know about stress that we’ve forgotten

  • How your field of vision talks to your nervous system

  • Why your chores might be a secret meditation practice

  • What rushing does to even the best of intentions

  • Why leaving dishes in the sink can be a sign of progress

  • The overlooked basics behind so much everyday stress

  • Why rest isn’t one-size-fits-all

  • What it means to reparent yourself

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