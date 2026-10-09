Calm Your Nervous System: Simple Daily Practices for When You're Wired, Hangry, or Too Busy to Rest | Nadia Narain & Katia Narain Phillips

Nadia Narain and Katia Narain Phillips are the authors of the international bestsellers Self-Care for The Real World and Rituals for Every Day. Their most recent book, Glimmers: Tiny Moments to Transform Your Life, was published in January 2026.
In this episode we talk about:
Why staying calm all the time isn’t actually the goal
The sneaky state that masquerades as rest
How to find glimmers in even the most ordinary moments
Why glimmers turn out to be contagious
The odd little trick for releasing tension you didn’t know you carried
What animals know about stress that we’ve forgotten
How your field of vision talks to your nervous system
Why your chores might be a secret meditation practice
What rushing does to even the best of intentions
Why leaving dishes in the sink can be a sign of progress
The overlooked basics behind so much everyday stress
Why rest isn’t one-size-fits-all
What it means to reparent yourself