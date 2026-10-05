Dan Harris

Dan Harris

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The Yoga Journalist
Oct 5

I find contemplating death fixes most situations. Too often the Eastern traditions are seen about pacivity. I grew up in a very Catholic household where women were taught to shut up and obey. The Eastern traditions have helped me speak up and resolve conflict in a healthy way.

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Karen Wantland's avatar
Karen Wantland
Oct 5

Our partner will always push our buttons. When there is conflict, we need to look for the button that was pushed within us. 🤍

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