My wife and I have been seeing a couples therapist named Michael Vincent Miller for many years. He has a great riff about how the problem in modern marriage is that we too often expect to go from “One Enchanted Evening” to “Happily Ever After.” The fact is, relationships take work. This is true for romantic relationships, professional relationships, friendships, you name it.

One crucial aspect of the work is handling conflict. It’s tempting to assume that the mere existence of disagreement is a problem. But in fact, we need conflict. The trick is to keep it healthy.

My friends devon and nico hase, a pair of married Buddhist teachers, provide a reassuring example in this regard. Even after decades of meditation practice (and even a joint three-year silent retreat!), they still sometimes act like “total dummies.” But they’ve come up with a system to help themselves—and, by extension, you—manage conflict better.

The crucial thing, they say, is to know your conflict style. Drawing from the researcher John Gottman, they sort people into volcanoes (they erupt, and everyone always knows where they stand), diplomats (they’ll talk a conflict into the ground, sometimes past the point of usefulness), and dodgers (they leave the room, literal or otherwise).

Once you’ve figured out which style is yours, what next?

Per devon and nico: If you’re a volcano, put your energy into the apology, not the outburst. If you’re a diplomat, practice letting something go before you’ve talked it fully to death. If you’re a dodger, the work is coming back to the conversation, not just fading out of the room.

One other little Buddhist hack for keeping conflict on the rails. This one may sound counterintuitive, but bear with me: contemplating mortality. If you can get into the habit of regularly recollecting the fact that you and everyone you know will die, that can put life’s inevitable dramas into perspective.

Check out the full conversation here.

And if you want more from devon, she’s also October’s Teacher of the Month over on my meditation app, 10% with Dan Harris. She’s created a series of mini meditations (on self-compassion, on learning to pause, on getting back in touch with your body), all under five minutes long, starting to drop this week.

With habit formation, starting small is often the most powerful unlock. A two or three minute meditation can fit into the little cracks in your day and make a surprisingly big impact.

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