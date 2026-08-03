Dan Harris

Dan Harris

Dan Harris
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For The Lonely, Suffocated, or Overextended: How To Balance Your Relationships When Others Won't Change | Nedra Glover Tawwab
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For The Lonely, Suffocated, or Overextended: How To Balance Your Relationships When Others Won't Change | Nedra Glover Tawwab

Plus: how to build a village, why your attachment style isn't your destiny, and a two-step method for asking for help that actually works.
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Dan Harris

Nedra Glover Tawwab is a licensed therapist and the author of Set Boundaries, Find Peace, an instant New York Times best-seller translated into over 35 languages worldwide. In addition, she has authored seven other books, including Drama Free and, most recently, The Balancing Act. A sought-after relationship expert, she has practiced relationship therapy for almost 20 years.

In this episode we talk about:

  • The difference between healthy dependency and full-blown enmeshment

  • Why your attachment style is useful information, not a life sentence

  • Wise compassion versus what Buddhists call “idiot compassion”

  • Why you can’t force someone else to change, but your own change might be contagious

  • The “silent agreements” we make in relationships without ever saying them out loud — and how they quietly build resentment

  • Why over-considering everyone else’s needs backfires, and how to actually advocate for your own

  • How to stop dragging old relationship trauma into brand-new relationships

  • What to actually do if you feel lonely, or like you don’t have enough friends

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