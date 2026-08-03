For The Lonely, Suffocated, or Overextended: How To Balance Your Relationships When Others Won't Change | Nedra Glover Tawwab

Nedra Glover Tawwab is a licensed therapist and the author of Set Boundaries, Find Peace, an instant New York Times best-seller translated into over 35 languages worldwide. In addition, she has authored seven other books, including Drama Free and, most recently, The Balancing Act. A sought-after relationship expert, she has practiced relationship therapy for almost 20 years.

In this episode we talk about:

The difference between healthy dependency and full-blown enmeshment

Why your attachment style is useful information, not a life sentence

Wise compassion versus what Buddhists call “idiot compassion”

Why you can’t force someone else to change, but your own change might be contagious

The “silent agreements” we make in relationships without ever saying them out loud — and how they quietly build resentment

Why over-considering everyone else’s needs backfires, and how to actually advocate for your own

How to stop dragging old relationship trauma into brand-new relationships

What to actually do if you feel lonely, or like you don’t have enough friends

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