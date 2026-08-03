I often call it the human curse: We need other people in order to be happy, and yet other people can be a titanic ass-ache. The temptation—and this is now easier than ever—is to simply retreat. Drown yourself in work. Get faded on gummies. Wait in endless lines for artisanal frozen yogurt. Scroll, binge, place obscure bets on prediction-market apps. Anything to insulate yourself from the messiness of interpersonal entanglements. This is a reliable shortcut to unhappiness.

The good news is there are lots of little strategies for staying engaged with other members of homo sapiens without losing your damn mind. Below are six that I gleaned from a true maestro: Nedra Glover Tawwab, a therapist and author of multiple bestselling books. As always, please view this as a menu, not a to-do list. Take what works, leave the rest.

Renegotiate your “silent agreements.” There’s no contract when you enter a relationship. This is true for friendships, romantic relationships, and often your coworkers, too. So you start planning the trips, managing the calendar, initiating the important conversation—and somewhere it becomes your job, even though you never signed up for it. You boil quietly. Then one day you explode and the other person stares back at you, blinking in confusion. Nedra’s point: have the conversation before that explosion. You can always renegotiate. Ditch the “idiot compassion.” Most of us want to be helpful. But we also don’t want to be a doormat. (Which is what the Tibetan Buddhists call “idiot compassion.”) Before you reflexively say yes to something, ask yourself two questions: is this need actually urgent, and do I have anything real to give right now? If the answer to either is no, pause and consider how best to proceed. Nedra’s example: someone asks if you’re free to talk right now. You’re not. But could you do it in 20 minutes? Or tomorrow? Maybe. “Local distancing.” When someone in your life is consistently unkind or annoying, the temptation is to cut them off. Block them on your phone. Refuse to speak to them ever again. But often this just gives them a larger role in your mind than they had before. (I’ve seen this play out in my own life, quite painfully.) Nedra argues that a better move is to engage in what she calls “local distancing.” No major confrontation, no exit interview. You just talk a little less, see them a little less, give the relationship some air. If they let you have that space (and yes, I know, this is a huge variable), you might even be able to salvage the relationship. And meanwhile, they don’t get to live rent-free in your head. When someone offers help, say yes. One of the biggest barriers to healthy relationships is refusing to accept help. It’s a real struggle for many of us, including Nedra herself. Her practice now: if she’s having a party and someone asks “Can I bring anything?” she says yes—even to napkins. The point isn’t the napkins. It’s that you’re practicing being a person who receives. When you reflexively say no every time, people stop asking. Stop trying to make one person do everything. Your romantic partner does not have to be your best friend, your therapist, your workout buddy, and someone who loves live music. Think about what each person in your life is actually good at. The friend who drops everything when you’re sick may have no patience for your career spiral. Go to somebody else for that. The more people you have, the less any single one of them has to carry. Bro, put away the phone. When someone is in front of you, put the phone down. Not only because it’s polite, but also because it’s in your best interest. Neurologically, you actually can’t do two things at once. If you’re looking at your phone—and frankly, even if it’s just sitting on the table—something is always not being heard. (Obviously there are exceptions to this rule. E.g., if you’re managing a work emergency or if your kid needs to reach you.)

One thing Nedra said near the end of our recent podcast interview: when you change your own behavior in a relationship, it sometimes changes how the other person acts. But even when it doesn’t, it can still make a difference. It can alter how you see them, which in itself may be enough. As an example, she pointed out how she’s been meditating in the mornings, and now people who used to get under her skin don’t bother her as much.

If you want more from Nedra—on finding your people, on asking for help, on whether we’ve weaponized the concept of boundaries—the full conversation is up now.

This need for connection applies to meditation too. It used to be communal, before our culture made it a solo app habit (which is probably why it’s so hard for so many to boot up a practice or stick with it). One way to build community back in: my app — guided meditations, live teacher-led sessions, and real people doing it with you. Life is better in the carpool lane. (Introverts, no trust falls required — camera off is fine.)

Check out the 10% with Dan Harris app

Meditation retreats can be fun.

Jeff Warren, Sebene Selassie, and I are doing another version of our annual Meditation Party retreat this October at the Omega Institute in upstate New York. It’s a weekend-long meditation retreat that’s actually enjoyable. This is not a knock on the more hardcore retreats. Those are also great. But they’re definitely not the only way. Learn more or get your tickets here!

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