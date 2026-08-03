Dan Harris

Dan Harris

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R. V. Ellison | Never Wrong's avatar
R. V. Ellison | Never Wrong
3d

That caveat on local distancing - if they let you have that space - is, I suspect, where the real diagnostic work begins. Recognising whether someone can tolerate a quiet boundary without escalating usually reveals who is acting in good faith versus who is defending an ego.

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Morag
2d

Loved this episode. Already loved Nedra’s work but Dan cracked me up so many times wth his self deprecating humour and jokes about bullshit research. Would it be appropriate to send a highlighted transcript to particular people in my (locally distanced) life?

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