Dan Harris

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Alchemist of Life's avatar
Alchemist of Life
Jul 22

The loop-running-and-solving-nothing bit is the most honest sentence in the piece. Naming that the problem is rarely the size of the problem is most of the work.

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Teyani Whitman's avatar
Teyani Whitman
Jul 21

“Up and out” is one of my all time favorite Joseph-isms. ♥️

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