Do you spiral over the headlines? Replay the dumb comment you made in a meeting a million times? Take your latest problem and gnaw at it incessantly?

For many of us, the machinery of compulsive overthinking fires up whether the problem is large or small. The mind grabs a thought and runs the loop, and somehow we end up worse off than when we started, having solved nothing.

Joseph Goldstein, one of the most respected meditation teachers in the West (he’s also my friend and meditation teacher), has spent decades collecting short phrases, little mantras for when the mind gets loud. These mantras work for everything from the big stuff all the way down to, “Am I going to miss my plane?”.

Next time you’re spiraling, give one of these a shot.

“Up and out.” Some thoughts don’t need another round of analysis, you’ve already thought it through enough. So instead of either believing the storyline or wrestling with it, you can let it pass through. Up and out. Crucially, this isn’t hostile. It’s not “Get out.” It’s closer to “Let’s move it along, kids.”

“Painted tiger.” There’s a Zen story about a monk who spends years painting a tiger on the wall of his cave, and then frightens himself with his own painting. That, Joseph says, is true of most of our anxious thoughts. The worry feels like a real tiger, but it’s a painting. So the next time you’re spinning out on all of the horrible potential ramifications of, say, “Am I going to be late?”, try to drop these words into your mind: painted tiger. Naming it is a way of not flinching at your own brushwork.

“If it’s not one thing, it’s another.” The first time Joseph said this to me, I got a little annoyed. This was many years ago, when my wife and I were in the midst of an infertility struggle. I was really freaked out about the idea of not being able to have a baby. When Joseph responded to my fears with “if it’s not one thing, it’s another,” I read it as dismissive. But over time, I’ve come to see the wisdom. When you’re in the grips of a big problem, it blots out the sun. But the truth is, as soon as you find resolution, life will serve up a fresh dilemma. Knowing this can put everything in perspective.

None of this is about achieving a permanently quiet mind. Joseph is the first to say thoughts can be enormously useful. It’s about not being bossed around by every one that shows up, whether it’s the state of the world or whether you remembered to reply to that email.

If your brain has a habit of spinning the same loop over and over, this one’s worth your time. Listen to my conversation with Joseph Goldstein.

Speaking of Joseph, you can learn from the man himself in his outstanding seven-part meditation masterclass over on the 10% with Dan Harris app. This series guides you through how to work with sensations, thoughts, emotions and gives you all the tools to build a practice, choose a focus, or simply begin again. Check it out today.

Check out the 10% with Dan Harris app

Tickets for the next Meditation Party are available here! Jeff Warren, Sebene Selassie, and I are doing another version of our annual retreat this Oct. 16-18. It’s at the Omega Institute in upstate NY. Think four big sessions of meditation, conversation, and Q&A—with plenty of free time to hike the 240-acre campus, play some pickleball, shoot hoops, or just relax by the lake. You can also drop into yoga or tai chi classes, and on Saturday night there’s even a dance party (totally optional, I promise).

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