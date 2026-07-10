How a Group of Broke 20-Somethings Accidentally Launched the Mindfulness Movement | Jack Kornfield, Joseph Goldstein and Sharon Salzberg

In 1975, a handful of young Americans fresh back from years of intensive practice in India and Burma pooled together $150,000 they didn’t have and bought a former Catholic novitiate in rural Massachusetts. Fifty years later, the Insight Meditation Society has become one of the most consequential institutions in the history of Buddhism in the West — the place where Jon Kabat-Zinn had the idea that became Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction, and where, as one longtime yogi put it, the whole thing has run for half a century “without any adult supervision whatsoever.”

For IMS’s 50th anniversary, Dan sits down with four of its founding teachers — Jack Kornfield, Joseph Goldstein, Sharon Salzberg, and Jacqueline Mandell — along with Steven Schwartz, who helped get the organization built in the first place. Together they trace the founding story, the early years of $25-a-month stipends and “window wars,” the accidental birth of the mindfulness movement, and what they hope IMS looks like 1,000 years from now.

For more on the Insight Meditation Society, including how to support their new retreat center, you can visit dharma.org.