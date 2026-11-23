For most of my life, anytime somebody pointed out one of my shortcomings, I would get instantly defensive. If, for example, somebody let me know that I had been a little brusque in a meeting, I heard it as: You’re a bad person.

I now understand that there were some complex yet comprehensible reasons for this. I grew up in a very loving family, but one of the running jokes in our household was that I was an ne’er-do-well. (This was not entirely unfounded, given my bad grades and thriving eighth-grade weed business.) Over time, I subconsciously formed the core belief that I was fundamentally rotten. As a consequence, whenever somebody tried to give me feedback, I got triggered. As the old expression goes, “If it’s hysterical, it’s historical.”

Aside from many hours of therapy, one of the simple little hacks that allowed me to override this conditioning came from my friend Dolly Chugh, a social scientist at NYU. She has an immensely helpful concept: goodishness.

Many of us cling to the belief that we’re good people. For the most part, we are. And yet, we still make mistakes. And when those mistakes are pointed out to us, it can challenge our identity. Dolly‘s argument is that we can shift our identity from being a good person to a good-ish person.

A good person has the psychological flexibility to recognize that they’re still capable of making mistakes. And when those mistakes are pointed out, they can use that as an opportunity to learn and grow.

I bring all this up because we’re heading into Thanksgiving, where we may have a series of fraught encounters with family and friends. See if the concept of goodishness can help you weather whatever storms you may encounter.

But that’s not the only idea I have for you! Here are three more, from Priya Parker, a conflict-resolution facilitator and author of The Art of Fighting.

Thank them for trusting you. When someone brings you a grievance, Priya suggests pausing, taking a breath, and making your first sentence some version of “Thank you for trusting me enough to say something.” It may sound a bit saccharine, but the logic is sound. Confronting someone is frightening and laborious. People who don’t care about the relationship rarely bother. They just leave.

Let the arrow pierce. At a barbecue she was hosting, Priya made an offhand joke about stashing the kids far away from the adults. An 11-year-old marched up, hands on hips, and asked, “Do you not want me here?” Priya’s first instinct was irritation. Then she found the girl and apologized. As she says, “Part of the power of fighting is to actually allow us to alter each other, so I let her alter me.”

Don’t shrink what you did. The most common apology mistake, according to Priya, is minimizing. (She once watched a server spill water on a diner and then say, “I’m so glad that wasn’t wine.”) Instead, name what you did, plainly. And if you’re the one receiving an apology, try saying “thank you” instead of “it’s okay,” which can quietly wave the whole thing away.

None of this means you need to accept every criticism lobbed in your direction. Priya devotes the first three chapters of her book to the reasons some fights aren’t worth facing. But when the feedback comes from someone you want to stay close to, try to use it as an opportunity to improve the connection.

If you want to go deeper on how to fight with the people you love, check out my conversation with Priya Parker.

Finally, come join our growing community on the 10% with Dan Harris app. We’ve got guided meditations and courses from world-class teachers, live teacher-led sessions, and real people learning along with you.

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