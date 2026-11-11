How To Achieve Inner Peace. No, Really. | Yung Pueblo

Diego Perez is a #1 New York Times bestselling author who is widely known by his penname, Yung Pueblo. He has sold nearly 2 million books worldwide that have been translated into over 25 languages. Online he has an audience of over 4.5 million people and was named one of the Time100 Creators of 2025.

His writing focuses on the power of self-healing, creating healthy relationships, and the wisdom that comes when we truly work on knowing ourselves. Much of Diego’s inspiration comes from the many silent meditation courses he has sat in the last 14 years. Diego’s new book is Journey: The Year That Changes Everything.

In this episode we talk about:

What Diego means by inner peace, and why it isn’t bliss

What changed for Diego after a 60-day meditation retreat in India

Healing your past through slowing down, gratitude, and understanding impermanence

Why “you’re not even real” leads to compassion, not nihilism

Why generosity is a more reliable route to happiness than manifestation

Setting boundaries without people-pleasing, and how the Buddha did it

Dropping drama, and asking “What happened to you?” instead

Pausing before you react, and why slowing down doesn’t kill ambition

Why becoming more flexible and adaptable brings more inner peace

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