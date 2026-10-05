How To Be Sanely Productive | Oliver Burkeman

Oliver Burkeman is the author of the Sunday Times bestselling Four Thousand Weeks, The Antidote, and most recently, Meditations for Mortals. His work has also appeared in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Psychologies and New Philosopher. He has a devoted following for his writing on productivity, mortality, the power of limits, and building a meaningful life in an age of bewilderment.

This episode originally appeared in April 2024.

In this episode we talk about:

What the term “imperfectionism” means

The illusion of reaching a point where “everything’s done”

Why there’s liberation in seeing how finite we are

Why small, imperfect actions are more valuable than perfect plans

Why overplanning is a kind of avoidance

How to make decisions

The importance of finishing things

Who you should develop a taste for problems

Why effort doesn’t always equal value

Why we need to stop protecting other people’s feelings

And the paradox of mattering immensely and not at all

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