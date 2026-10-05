How To Be Sanely Productive | Oliver Burkeman

Oliver Burkeman is the author of the Sunday Times bestselling Four Thousand Weeks, The Antidote, and most recently, Meditations for Mortals. His work has also appeared in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Psychologies and New Philosopher. He has a devoted following for his writing on productivity, mortality, the power of limits, and building a meaningful life in an age of bewilderment.
This episode originally appeared in April 2024.
In this episode we talk about:
What the term “imperfectionism” means
The illusion of reaching a point where “everything’s done”
Why there’s liberation in seeing how finite we are
Why small, imperfect actions are more valuable than perfect plans
Why overplanning is a kind of avoidance
How to make decisions
The importance of finishing things
Who you should develop a taste for problems
Why effort doesn’t always equal value
Why we need to stop protecting other people’s feelings
And the paradox of mattering immensely and not at all
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