Dan Harris

Dan Harris

Dan Harris
10% Happier
How To Be Sanely Productive | Oliver Burkeman
0:00
-1:10:38

How To Be Sanely Productive | Oliver Burkeman

The liberation that comes from realizing that you’re never going to get everything done.
Dan Harris's avatar
Dan Harris

Oliver Burkeman is the author of the Sunday Times bestselling Four Thousand Weeks, The Antidote, and most recently, Meditations for Mortals. His work has also appeared in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Psychologies and New Philosopher. He has a devoted following for his writing on productivity, mortality, the power of limits, and building a meaningful life in an age of bewilderment.

This episode originally appeared in April 2024.

In this episode we talk about:

  • What the term “imperfectionism” means

  • The illusion of reaching a point where “everything’s done”

  • Why there’s liberation in seeing how finite we are

  • Why small, imperfect actions are more valuable than perfect plans

  • Why overplanning is a kind of avoidance

  • How to make decisions

  • The importance of finishing things

  • Who you should develop a taste for problems

  • Why effort doesn’t always equal value

  • Why we need to stop protecting other people’s feelings

  • And the paradox of mattering immensely and not at all

Related Episodes:

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dan Harris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture