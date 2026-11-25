Diane Musho Hamilton is an author, award-winning mediator, and and she is executive director of Two Arrows Zen in Utah. She is the author of three books on conflict resolution, relationships, and communication. Her latest book is Waking Up and Growing Up: Spiritual Cross-training for an Evolving World, co-authored with Gabriel Wilson. We first aired this conversation in April 2025.
In this episode we talk about:
What Diane means by spiritual cross training and waking up
Cultivating emotional maturity
Foundations of Zen practice
Integrating shadow and psyche
The key aspects of living with purpose
The value of intention setting
Ethical action and community
Additional Resources: