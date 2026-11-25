Diane Musho Hamilton is an author, award-winning mediator, and and she is executive director of Two Arrows Zen in Utah. She is the author of three books on conflict resolution, relationships, and communication. Her latest book is Waking Up and Growing Up: Spiritual Cross-training for an Evolving World, co-authored with Gabriel Wilson. We first aired this conversation in April 2025.

In this episode we talk about:

What Diane means by spiritual cross training and waking up

Cultivating emotional maturity

Foundations of Zen practice

Integrating shadow and psyche

The key aspects of living with purpose

The value of intention setting

Ethical action and community

Additional Resources: