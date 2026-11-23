Dr. Lindsay C. Gibson, PsyD, is a New York Times bestselling author, speaker, and clinical psychologist with over thirty years of psychotherapy experience. Her bestselling book, Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents, has sold over a million copies and been translated into 38 languages. Dr. Gibson provides national and international training programs for psychotherapists and is the author of eight books. Her latest book is How To Raise and Emotionally Mature Child.

In this episode we talk about:

Why emotional maturity is the ticket to a happy life

How to tell where you fall on the emotional maturity continuum

Why emotionally immature people so often succeed in our society

Why difficult relatives provoke you when they really want to feel close

Surviving family visits: shrinking your goal deciding in advance how long to stay detaching and observing at the holiday table setting boundaries with a light touch instead of a sit-down talk

Why repair beats perfection when raising kids (and in any relationship)

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