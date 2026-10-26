Something strange happened after I retired from my job as an anchorman: I got more anxious about the state of the world. Part of this is because, in the five years since I left ABC News, things seem to have gotten objectively worse. More threats to democracy, more war, more fear of rogue AI. But I think the larger part of it is that being a journalist oddly created a sort of psychological buffer. I was working with the facts, figuring out the right order in which to present them (and, more embarrassingly, worrying about whether I was beating the competition). I was playing a video game with the news. Now I’m just a guy with a phone, and the shell is gone.

I suspect you know the feeling. You check the headlines, feel a surge of anger or anxiety, and then perhaps something more corrosive: the sense that there’s nothing you can do. Repeat several times a day. Eventually, plenty of reasonable people just tune out.

The writer Katherine May, author of Wintering, offers a distinction that I find both clarifying and soothing. “One of the things that makes us miserable is believing that we have control, which we just don’t,” she says. “What we do have is agency.”

Three things worth trying:

Let the powerlessness land. Katherine argues you can’t act wisely until you’ve actually registered how little control you have: “We can’t take any effective action if we don’t feel that powerlessness in the first place.” After that, she says you should ask what’s within your sphere. If you can’t can't affect the thing on the news, perhaps, she says, you can affect something closer to home.

Stop passing along the danger signal. Katherine has a theory about rabbits. When a rabbit runs, its white tail flashes, which sets other rabbits running, until a whole field is bolting from something none of them can see. That, she argues, is social media and its focus on danger, not safety. Her countermeasure: well-chosen news sources, checked once a day. Get informed, decide what’s yours to do, put it down.

Distrust your certainty. The meditation teacher Sharon Salzberg likes to point out that in tumultuous times we grasp for certainty, and the certainty most of us reach for is negative-to-apocalyptic. We think we know exactly how things will turn out, and they will be bad. For Katherine, the people she admires most are are starting from a place of not knowing, and “just taking the next step forward.”

None of this is a recipe for passivity. Acceptance, as I understand it, means not being at war with reality, so you can choose a wiser response.

For more on staying both sane and useful right now, check out my conversation with Katherine May.

And if you want to go deeper, Sharon Salzberg and Andrés González have created a course for the 10% with Dan Harris app on exactly this: Taking Care of Yourself So You Can Take Care of the World. It’s nine parts, a mix of both talks and meditations, built to make you more resilient. In my view, looking after your own mind is non-negotiable if you want to be of any use to anyone else. The full course is live now in the app.

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