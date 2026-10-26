Dan Harris

Dan Harris

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Robert Shaw's avatar
Robert Shaw
5h

Good advice. Feeling anxious and alarmed all the time, and at the same time powerless, is a recipe for profound unhappiness.

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Steven Tomlinson's avatar
Steven Tomlinson
15m

Great message today, I took a lot from it. Kinda got a bit judgy though (i.e. “douchebags with manbuns, sauna bros….). Might wanna ask Joseph for a refresher course on wise speech 😁.

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