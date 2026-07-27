I’ve been in therapy, on and off, for years. Since I was a kid, actually. But if I’m honest, I’m never really sure I’m getting the most out of the experience. I have so many open questions. Do I need to like my therapist? Should I be doing therapy in person, or via Zoom? Should I be looking for sympathy or pushback?

I recently got answers to these questions (and more) from the legendary therapist Lori Gottlieb, author of the huge bestseller Maybe You Should Talk to Someone.

Here are her insider tips:

You should like your therapist. Lori’s answer was an unqualified yes. It’s a real relationship, and it matters whether you like the person across from you. The wrinkle is that early on, you’re mostly liking a projection, because you don’t actually know much about your therapist yet. She says that’s fine. Whatever you’re feeling about them is useful material to bring into the room.

It’s OK to do therapy via Zoom or phone, but in-person is also powerful. Lori used to think the physical room was almost sacred. Then COVID pushed everyone online and surprised her. You get to see people in their own spaces. One client she’d previously been seeing in person had a cello in the background that had never once come up. Lori asked about it, and it opened up a whole part of the woman’s life she’d been keeping quiet. Both formats work. They just surface different things.

Don’t stay silent when your therapist pisses you off. When your therapist says something that stings, or shows up late, speak up. Something like: “When you did/said that, I was really angry with you.” Lori calls this the safest place in the world to practice. How you handle friction in there is a microcosm of how you handle it everywhere. Get the reps in where the stakes are low.

Make sure you’re getting challenged, not just validated. Lori has a name for the thing that feels like help but isn’t: idiot compassion. It’s the “yeah, you’re right, they’re wrong” that you get from friends. Feels great, changes nothing. If all your therapist does is agree with you every week, you’re paying a premium for that same thing. You want someone who also says, “Okay, but what about this?” So after a session, ask yourself: did they make me see something a little differently, even if I didn’t love it? If the answer is always no, that’s a flag.

And/but… Don’t be a “help-rejecting complainer.” The flip side of wanting pushback is you have to be open to it. Lori’s term for the person who isn’t: the help-rejecting complainer. They circle the same problem forever, and every “have you tried this?” gets met with “nothing will help, this is just how it is.”

Treat the insight as homework, not the finish line. “Insight is the booby prize,” Lori says. You can understand yourself perfectly and stay completely stuck. So don’t let the understanding be the whole event. Pick one thing you noticed in session and actually do something different with it before the next one: say the hard thing to your partner, set the boundary, send the text. The insight only counts once it changes what you do out in the world.

If you want to get more out of therapy, your relationships, or just the stories you’ve been carrying around since you were a kid, check out my conversation with Lori Gottlieb.

As I mentioned above, I’ve been in and out of therapy for decades. Despite my questions, I have found it to be genuinely useful. But it’s not the only tool I use for managing the complexities of doing life. Meditation’s another, and it’s the one I know best. If you’re curious or want to add it to your own toolkit, check out my app. It has guided meditations, live sessions with incredible teachers and a real interactive community to help support your goals — whether it’s starting a practice or deepening one.

Check out the 10% with Dan Harris app

Tickets for the next Meditation Party are available here! Jeff Warren, Sebene Selassie, and I are doing another version of our annual retreat this Oct. 16-18. It’s at the Omega Institute in upstate NY. Think four big sessions of meditation, conversation, and Q&A—with plenty of free time to hike the 240-acre campus, play some pickleball, shoot hoops, or just relax by the lake. You can also drop into yoga or tai chi classes, and on Saturday night there’s even a dance party (totally optional, I promise).

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