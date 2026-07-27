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Teyani Whitman's avatar
Teyani Whitman
8d

Interesting insights from Lori. As a 33+ yr career therapist myself, I’ve found that clients do indeed get to know me over the years, and it’s encouraging. Your therapist should make you feel seen and understood, and also curious about yourself.

There will be a time (in good therapy) when your therapist unconsciously nudges (or downright pokes at intentionally) the most sensitive issue you have. And yes, it’ll most likely piss you off or hurt you. You don’t need to go on the attack or defense when this happens, but be curious…. Say something like, hang on a minute, I just felt a huge rise of anger when you said xyz. A good therapist will actually be pleased that you share those thoughts and observations of yourself. And hopefully then will ask you what meaning you assigned to the thing he/she/they said which caused the reaction.

It’s the examining how you assign meaning to things that will help you obtain movement from the automatic knee jerk reactions, because it’s possible you’re off about what you think. It’s also possible you’re spot on, and should be pissed or hurt… then it’s a matter of talking about how to respond, both to yourself internally and to those around you.

Change happens when we question.

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Ruth's avatar
Ruth
Jul 29

Thanks for these ideas. I especially like the one about insight and not doing the homework.

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