Let me start with a case study in poorly-delivered feedback. It’s 2005. I’ve spent much of the preceding four-year period as a combat correspondent in places like Afghanistan and Iraq. Peter Jennings, the legendary anchorman, calls me into his office to send me off on a reporting trip to the Middle East.

(Let me pause this story for a brief aside. Peter was incredible. But also complicated. And sometimes he said unkind things. Maybe it was head games? Or maybe it was his idiosyncratic attempt at mentoring? Anyway. Back to the story…)

At the end of the meeting, as I’m getting up to leave, he stops me and says, “You’d better make sure you work hard out there, because there’s a perception that you’re not very good at this.”

Not exactly inspiring material. I think I spent much of the plane ride in the fetal position.

I hate to admit it, but I carried an embarrassing amount of Peter’s suboptimal management style into the rest of my professional life. I wasn’t quite as harsh, but I often delivered feedback badly, or just stuffed it and didn’t say anything at all.

I’m not alone in this. Most of us are never taught how to deliver feedback.

Adam Grant, the Wharton psychologist and author of the new book Vibe, argues that feedback usually goes off the rails because of what it signals about the relationship. People can hear hard truths. What they can’t hear, as he puts it, are hard truths that make them feel “stupid or worthless.”

Three strategies worth trying:

Skip the sandwich and state your intentions. You probably know the feedback sandwich: open with a compliment, slip in the criticism, close with another compliment. Adam thinks most of the effort we pour into that kind of sugarcoating is wasted. What matters is making clear why you’re speaking up in the first place: you care about the person and the relationship. One of his scripts: “Hey, I noticed something, and if I were in your shoes, I would wanna hear it. Are you up for that?”

Be the broccoli friend. Adam admits he was, for a long time, the friend who never mentioned that you had food in your teeth. He has come to see that as a disservice. Caring about someone, he says, includes “being willing to say things that make you feel bad today if they help you do better tomorrow.” This is not a license to be a jerk. He cites Bob Burg: people who take pride in being brutally honest are usually just interested in being brutal.

Make it an invitation. Some of Adam’s former students created a norm: after any important interaction, one of them would ask, “Can we feed back?” Because it comes in the form of a request, nobody gets ambushed. My executive coach, Jerry Colonna, has his own version: “What is not being said that I need to hear?”

In recent years, I’ve been trying to make a habit of asking Jerry’s question.

When it comes time for me to provide tough feedback to someone I care about, I start with: “There’s something I want to tell you if you’re open to it, and the reason is that this relationship is really important to me.” It’s a wee bit clunky. But it definitely beats, “You suck. Now go off and get shot at.”

If you want to get better at the conversations most of us spend our lives avoiding, check out my conversation with Adam Grant.

Being honest with the people we care about isn’t always easy. Neither is taking care of ourselves while we’re busy taking care of everyone else.

Next week, over on the app, we’re dropping a new course from Sharon Salzberg and Andy González called “Taking Care of Yourself So You Can Take Care of the World.”

It’s an eight-part course to help you develop skills for resilience and clear seeing, and to remind you that you’re no good to anyone else if you’re not taking care of yourself and your mind.

Sign up here!

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