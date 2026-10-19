Dan Harris

Dan Harris

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Heidi Hall's avatar
Heidi Hall
7d

I have always found the feedback sandwich to end up more insulting than helpful - both giving and receiving.

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Jeremy's avatar
Jeremy
7d

It’s shocking how your posts come exactly around when I need them. Although I did give feedback yesterday and may have made shit worse.

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