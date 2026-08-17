You Can Get Through It: How to Handle the Hardest Things That Will Ever Happen to You | Dr. Lucy Hone

Dr. Lucy Hone is an adjunct fellow at the University of Canterbury and a sought-after professional speaker, a bestselling author, and an award-winning internationally published science educator. She is regularly featured in international media, including in The Guardian, Hidden Brain, and The Washington Post. Dr. Hone is a columnist for Psychology Today.
In this episode we talk about:
A three-step recipe for getting through any major loss
Why the five stages of grief are a myth
The surprising research on who supports grievers best (hint: pets)
Living losses vs. death losses — and why ranking grief doesn’t help
What it means to have your “assumptive world” shattered
Rebuilding identity after loss: answering “who am I now?”
Finding self-compassion through “real, not perfect,” not perfectionism