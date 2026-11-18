Priya Parker is a facilitator, strategic advisor, and author of The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why It Matters. Trained in conflict resolution, she is also the host of the Substack Group Life. Her new book, The Art of Fighting: The Transformative Power of Conflict, is out now.
In this episode we talk about:
Why couples who never fight may be in trouble
How to fight with the people you want to belong to
Why healthy heat beats unhealthy peace
What your conflict biography says about you
The one sentence that disarms your defensiveness
Why it pays to be good-ish
The questions to ask before you decide to face a fight
Why fighting is more intimate than you think
The biggest mistake people make when they apologize
Why apology comes surprisingly late in the process of repair
The case for scheduling your fights
What the Vikings can teach us about clearing the air
How low-stakes arguing builds muscle for the big fights