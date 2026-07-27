Dan Harris

Dan Harris

Dan Harris
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How To Read People, Calm Tension, Build Trust, and Ask For What You're Worth | John Richardson
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How To Read People, Calm Tension, Build Trust, and Ask For What You're Worth | John Richardson

An MIT/Harvard negotiation expert on the two types of "no," the FBI hostage negotiator trick you can use with anyone, and the rhetorical move that improves outcomes for women.
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Dan Harris

John Richardson teaches negotiation at MIT’s Sloan School of Management, and previously at Harvard Law, and was an associate at the Harvard Negotiation Project. He was coauthor with Roger Fisher and Alan Sharp of Getting It Done and Negotiation Analysis with Howard Raiffa and David Metcalfe. He is also a graduate of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy. His latest book is Never Settle, co-written with Attia Qureshi.

In this episode we talk about:

  • Why lying in a negotiation is tactically stupid, not just morally wrong

  • The “give them a sandwich” trick FBI hostage negotiators use, and how to steal it for everyday life

  • The difference between healthy manipulation and the harmful kind

  • A simple word that can pull someone’s brain out of fight-or-flight mode mid-argument

  • Why knowing your alternative matters more than knowing your ask

  • When saying no is actually the smartest move in the room

  • And much more

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