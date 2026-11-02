The full madness of the midterm elections is now bearing down upon us, and many of us are struggling. We’re in a state of constant low-grade anxiety or anger. We’re compulsively refreshing the polling data. We’re losing sleep.

As someone who has hosted a happiness/wellness podcast for over a decade, I’ve been thinking a lot about how best to manage this situation, both for myself and for you.

Here are five common misconceptions about how to stay sane in insane times, as well as some workarounds. Please take what works for you and leave the rest.

Misconception #1: Self-care is self-indulgent.

This is a particularly damaging misconception. If you are someone who worries that taking time for yourself is selfish, I’m here to argue that it’s actually a public service, because it can equip you to better respond to a world on fire.

The happiness expert Gretchen Rubin has a piece of advice that I love: “Treat yourself like a toddler.” In other words, make sure you eat well and get enough sleep. Engage in the practices that work for you—meditation, exercise, socializing—and do so guilt-free. Not only do you deserve rest as a basic human right, but self-care is also good citizenship. I’m only half kidding when I say there’s a geopolitical case for you to get your shit together.

Here is a super quick practice that helps to regulate my nervous system, during campaign season and beyond: Take three deep breaths. It is a deceptively simple move, but it can be quite powerful. I especially like “straw breathing.” Deep inhale through the nose, then slow exhale through pursed lips, as if you’re blowing through a straw. For me, the relief is immediate. Repeat as often as necessary.

Misconception #2: “Acceptance” means complacency.

“Acceptance” is a tricky term. When you hear someone like me use it, you might think I am suggesting that you cosign on the chaos and cruelty emanating out of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. No. Acceptance simply means acknowledging what is happening—both in the world and in your own mind—as a first step toward taking action. It’s hard to fix a problem if you aren’t seeing it clearly. So instead of wasting energy being at war with reality, accept it, then act.

Here’s another little practice you might play with. It comes from the eminent meditation teacher Joseph Goldstein. Next time you’re in the throes of a difficult emotion, such as anger or anxiety, drop these words into your mind: “It’s OK.” This doesn’t mean that everything‘s OK. Instead, it means that it’s OK to feel whatever you’re feeling right now. When confronted with difficult emotions, many of us reflexively self-medicate with alcohol, shopping, or bingeing. The radical move is to feel your feelings, notice that they come and go, and make a sane choice on the other side.

Misconception #3: “Surrender” means resignation.

“Surrender” is another tricky term that gets used a lot in the psychological/spiritual waters in which I swim. If acceptance is seeing things clearly, then surrender is recognizing what is in your control and what is not. It’s easy to hear surrender as a synonym for resignation or passivity, but in fact, it’s simply a way to conserve your energy for the areas where impact is genuinely possible.

Different traditions have ways of describing this. In Stoicism, they talk about “controlling the controllables.” In AA, it’s the Serenity Prayer. In Buddhism, it’s “non-attachment to results.” The core idea is that you can work hard on the issues that matter to you while also recognizing that, in the end, the results are largely out of your control.

Practice: Next time you notice yourself in an anxiety spiral, use it as a moment to inquire. Is there a useful action I can take right now? If not, maybe just drop this word into your mind: “Surrender.” This move has saved me a lot of unnecessary suffering.

Misconception #4: I need my anger in order to stay in the fight.

Let me say upfront that anger is a perfectly normal reaction to Trump 2.0. The lies, the corruption, the Iran war, the ballroom—it’s all infuriating. Further, I will readily concede that anger has its uses. It can help you identify problems and get you off the couch. However, in my experience, when I am operating on uncut outrage, I inevitably burn myself out.

Try this: In moments of anger or anxiety, see if you can tune into what’s beneath these emotions. When you dig, you will likely find caring. Or to use a less comfortable term, love. Love for your country, for your family, for yourself. For me, love is the cleaner-burning fuel. Let it propel you forward.

Misconception #5: In order to stay informed, I need to compulsively check the news.

No question, the stakes are high in these midterms. For every campaign season in recent memory, people have said this is the most important election of our lifetimes. This time, it feels especially true. However, does this mean you need to doomscroll in every free moment? In my opinion, no.

So how do you draw the line between staying informed and driving yourself crazy? It’s both highly individual and also more art than science. I recommend doing some personal exploration. How much news can your particular nervous system metabolize before you start to glitch? If you go for more than two straight hours, do you find yourself typing in all-caps on Bluesky? My friend Sebene Selassie, a meditation teacher, has a policy of “no news before noon.” My own policy is to not look at my phone for the first and last hours of the day.

A practice: Savor the good stuff. The people who design the algorithms that control so much of our lives benefit from keeping us in a perpetual state of fear and outrage, because those emotions keep us scrolling. However, if you put your phone down and step outside, you’ll see tons of good stuff. People raising children, volunteering, and engaging in small acts of decency. Tuning into this doesn’t negate the world’s problems, but it does put them in a larger frame. Personally, at the end of every day, I take a warm shower and make a list of all the things that I am grateful for from the day. I find it retrains my mind to scan for the positive.

Finally, let me add that another excellent antidote to election anxiety is to “never worry alone.” To that end, I will be doing two live virtual events on Election Day and the day after, free and open to everyone.

Tuesday, November 3rd, 4 pm ET: Join me and the amazing meditation teacher Vinny Ferraro. We’ll meditate, check in on each other, and take your questions.

Wednesday, November 4th, 4 pm ET: I’ll be there solo for another meditation and Q&A.

Join both events via this Zoom link. Share it with your friends and neighbors: everyone is welcome.

For more events like these, plus community, guided meditations, courses and more, check out my app.

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