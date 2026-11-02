Dan Harris

Dan Harris

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shannon stoney's avatar
shannon stoney
6h

Here's what's helping me now to only control the controllables: I make a list of ten things that are stressing me. Then I cross out the things on the list that I can't do anything about. Usually this is most of them. Then I find one thing I CAN do something about, and I come up with a task for that goal that I can do today. Then I crumple up the list and throw it away.

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Cynthia Seymour's avatar
Cynthia Seymour
7h

This is exactly the help I need right now. I feel like you read my mind. Thank you Dan. And thanks in advance for the events tomorrow and Wednesday. It's a real comfort.

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