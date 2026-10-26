How To Stay Sane, Rested, and Useful During Hard Times | Katherine May

Katherine May is the New York Times bestselling author of Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times. She is an internationally renowned writer, podcaster and speaker whose work touches on nature, spirituality, slow living, and neurodivergence; her podcast is The Clearing. Katherine lives by the sea in Whitstable, UK, with her husband, son, and pets.
In this episode we talk about:
What “wintering” means, and why hard seasons aren’t personal failures
How trees and a hibernating dormouse model surviving the cold
Katherine’s year of cascading disasters while writing Wintering
The difference between control and agency when the world feels overwhelming
How fear spreads online like rabbits fleeing danger signals
Why rest isn’t selfish, and how caregivers are denied it
Rejecting performative rest, ice-bath bros, and biohacked cold-water swimming
Simple rituals, “first and second sleep,” and reading through insomnia