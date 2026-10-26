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How To Stay Sane, Rested, and Useful During Hard Times | Katherine May
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How To Stay Sane, Rested, and Useful During Hard Times | Katherine May

The author of Wintering on weathering the cold, dark seasons, literally and otherwise, with rituals, cold-water swimming, reading in the middle of the night, and a lesson from a hibernating dormouse.

Katherine May is the New York Times bestselling author of Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times. She is an internationally renowned writer, podcaster and speaker whose work touches on nature, spirituality, slow living, and neurodivergence; her podcast is The Clearing. Katherine lives by the sea in Whitstable, UK, with her husband, son, and pets.

In this episode we talk about:

  • What “wintering” means, and why hard seasons aren’t personal failures

  • How trees and a hibernating dormouse model surviving the cold

  • Katherine’s year of cascading disasters while writing Wintering

  • The difference between control and agency when the world feels overwhelming

  • How fear spreads online like rabbits fleeing danger signals

  • Why rest isn’t selfish, and how caregivers are denied it

  • Rejecting performative rest, ice-bath bros, and biohacked cold-water swimming

  • Simple rituals, “first and second sleep,” and reading through insomnia

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