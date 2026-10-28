How To Stop Fixing Yourself | Ayya Santacitta

Santacitta Bhikkhuni trained as a nun in England & Asia, primarily in the lineage of Ajahn Chah and has also received teachings in the Shechen lineage of Tibetan Buddhism. She is committed to Gaia as a living being and resides at Aloka Earth Room, currently in San Rafael, California. She recently co-authored the book What Are You Waiting For? A Conversation about Buddhism between Two Old Friends. You can find more of Ayya’s teachings in audio & video format, as well as ongoing events in-person & online.
In this episode we talk about:
Why self-improvement might be the wrong goal entirely
The upside of having your heart broken
Why patience isn’t just for old ladies
How to actually tolerate uncertainty
The difference between reacting and responding
What waiting in line can teach you
The devotional practice missing from Western Buddhism
What it means to become part of the Earth’s immune system