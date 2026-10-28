Dan Harris

Dan Harris

Dan Harris
10% Happier
How To Stop Fixing Yourself | Ayya Santacitta
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How To Stop Fixing Yourself | Ayya Santacitta

Buddhist advice on the feeling of "I'm not enough," the voice that says "if I don't do it, no one will," and tolerating uncertainty without impatience.

Santacitta Bhikkhuni trained as a nun in England & Asia, primarily in the lineage of Ajahn Chah and has also received teachings in the Shechen lineage of Tibetan Buddhism. She is committed to Gaia as a living being and resides at Aloka Earth Room, currently in San Rafael, California. She recently co-authored the book What Are You Waiting For? A Conversation about Buddhism between Two Old Friends. You can find more of Ayya’s teachings in audio & video format, as well as ongoing events in-person & online.

In this episode we talk about:

  • Why self-improvement might be the wrong goal entirely

  • The upside of having your heart broken

  • Why patience isn’t just for old ladies

  • How to actually tolerate uncertainty

  • The difference between reacting and responding

  • What waiting in line can teach you

  • The devotional practice missing from Western Buddhism

  • What it means to become part of the Earth’s immune system

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