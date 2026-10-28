How To Stop Fixing Yourself | Ayya Santacitta

Santacitta Bhikkhuni trained as a nun in England & Asia, primarily in the lineage of Ajahn Chah and has also received teachings in the Shechen lineage of Tibetan Buddhism. She is committed to Gaia as a living being and resides at Aloka Earth Room, currently in San Rafael, California. She recently co-authored the book What Are You Waiting For? A Conversation about Buddhism between Two Old Friends. You can find more of Ayya’s teachings in audio & video format, as well as ongoing events in-person & online.

In this episode we talk about: