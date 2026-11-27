Michael Gervais is a high performance psychologist and the host of the Finding Mastery podcast. His new book is called The First Rule of Mastery: Stop Worrying About What People Think of You.

In this episode we talk about:

A handy new acronym: FOPO, Fear of People’s Opinions

How the evolutionary roots of our desire for social acceptance work against us in the modern world

Why caring about what others think is not the same thing as worrying about what others think

The difference between a purpose-based identity and a performance-based identity

The anti-FOPO power of things like: imagination, journaling, meditation, social support, and considering your mortality

Why focusing less on yourself can be the greatest bulwark against FOPO

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