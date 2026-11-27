Michael Gervais is a high performance psychologist and the host of the Finding Mastery podcast. His new book is called The First Rule of Mastery: Stop Worrying About What People Think of You.
In this episode we talk about:
A handy new acronym: FOPO, Fear of People’s Opinions
How the evolutionary roots of our desire for social acceptance work against us in the modern world
Why caring about what others think is not the same thing as worrying about what others think
The difference between a purpose-based identity and a performance-based identity
The anti-FOPO power of things like: imagination, journaling, meditation, social support, and considering your mortality
Why focusing less on yourself can be the greatest bulwark against FOPO
Related Episodes: