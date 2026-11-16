Dan Harris

Dan Harris

Dan Harris
10% Happier
If You’re Anxious, Restless, and Glued to Your Phone, Here’s How To Reset Your Dopamine and Learn To Let Go | Dr. Anna Lembke
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If You’re Anxious, Restless, and Glued to Your Phone, Here’s How To Reset Your Dopamine and Learn To Let Go | Dr. Anna Lembke

How to do the next right thing instead of spinning on what you can’t fix, use a four-week experiment to rethink your screen habits, and deepen your relationships through radical honesty.

Dr. Anna Lembke is the medical director of Stanford Addiction Medicine and the New York Times bestselling author of Dopamine Nation. Her upcoming book is Radical Surrender: Letting Go in a World Addicted to Control.

In this episode we talk about:

  • The paradox at the heart of modern anxiety

  • Why infinite options can turn into dread

  • A kind of prayer that doesn’t require believing in God

  • Where surrender and Buddhism overlap, and where they don’t

  • The arrow she draws on her notepad

  • Why surrender isn’t the same as passivity

  • A four-week reset for your phone habit

  • Why you’ll feel worse before you feel better

  • Making room for synchronicity

  • The honesty practice that deepens connection

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