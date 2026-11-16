If You’re Anxious, Restless, and Glued to Your Phone, Here’s How To Reset Your Dopamine and Learn To Let Go | Dr. Anna Lembke

Dr. Anna Lembke is the medical director of Stanford Addiction Medicine and the New York Times bestselling author of Dopamine Nation. Her upcoming book is Radical Surrender: Letting Go in a World Addicted to Control.
In this episode we talk about:
The paradox at the heart of modern anxiety
Why infinite options can turn into dread
A kind of prayer that doesn’t require believing in God
Where surrender and Buddhism overlap, and where they don’t
The arrow she draws on her notepad
Why surrender isn’t the same as passivity
A four-week reset for your phone habit
Why you’ll feel worse before you feel better
Making room for synchronicity
The honesty practice that deepens connection