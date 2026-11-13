Dan Harris

Dan Harris

Dan Harris
10% Happier
Is Your Life All Checklist and No Joy? Here’s How To Actually Enjoy It. | Gary Shteyngart
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Is Your Life All Checklist and No Joy? Here’s How To Actually Enjoy It. | Gary Shteyngart

Plus: How to walk like a tourist in your own city, recognize the moment you have enough, and take the happiest animal on earth as your role model, from a bestselling novelist and essayist.

Gary Shteyngart’s latest book, The Sensualist: Adventures in Pure Pleasure, is out now. His other books include the novels The Russian Debutante’s Handbook, Absurdistan, Super Sad True Love Story, and the New York Times bestseller Our Country Friends, as well as the memoir Little Failure, a National Book Critics Circle Award finalist.

In this episode we talk about:

  • Why optimizing your life might be making you miserable

  • How to track your steps without becoming a machine

  • Where savoring pleasure tips into self-medication

  • What a 150-pound rodent can teach you about living well

  • The Puritan hangover that makes pleasure feel like failure

  • Why enoughness may be the one metric you can’t track

  • The surprising case for orphaning yourself

  • How to love parents whose politics you can’t stand

  • The unlikely object that got Gary through a panic attack

  • What the Buddha meant by licking honey off a razor

  • Why ambling might be an act of resistance

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