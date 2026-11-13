Is Your Life All Checklist and No Joy? Here’s How To Actually Enjoy It. | Gary Shteyngart

Gary Shteyngart’s latest book, The Sensualist: Adventures in Pure Pleasure, is out now. His other books include the novels The Russian Debutante’s Handbook, Absurdistan, Super Sad True Love Story, and the New York Times bestseller Our Country Friends, as well as the memoir Little Failure, a National Book Critics Circle Award finalist.
In this episode we talk about:
Why optimizing your life might be making you miserable
How to track your steps without becoming a machine
Where savoring pleasure tips into self-medication
What a 150-pound rodent can teach you about living well
The Puritan hangover that makes pleasure feel like failure
Why enoughness may be the one metric you can’t track
The surprising case for orphaning yourself
How to love parents whose politics you can’t stand
The unlikely object that got Gary through a panic attack
What the Buddha meant by licking honey off a razor
Why ambling might be an act of resistance