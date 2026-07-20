Dan Harris

Dan Harris

Dan Harris
10% Happier
Joyful Anyway: Surviving the Sh*t Show of Regular Life | Kate Bowler
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Joyful Anyway: Surviving the Sh*t Show of Regular Life | Kate Bowler

Why optimization is a joy blocker, how to find the 'yes' inside the 'no,' and why that restless ache you can't shake is actually your compass.
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Dan Harris

Kate Bowler, PhD is a four-time New York Times bestselling author, award-winning podcast host, and an Associate Professor of American Religious History at Duke University. She studies the cultural stories we tell ourselves about success, suffering, and whether (or not) we’re capable of change. Her newest book is Joyful, Anyway.

In this episode we talk about:

  • The dangerous difference between joy and happiness

  • Why optimization and self-mastery are quietly killing your capacity for delight

  • How to find the “yes” inside every “no” (even when things are genuinely terrible)

  • The ache and restlessness you can’t shake—and why it’s actually your compass, not a problem to solve

  • What grace actually looks like when control disappears

  • How to stop trying to improve your way into joy

  • The “assignment” that changes how you show up for other people

  • Why survival isn’t the point—living is

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