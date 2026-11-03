It’s Election Day in U.S., and if your nervous system is already on high alert, you’re not alone. Whatever your politics, the next couple of days could be tough.

So here’s a small thing you can do to stay sane, no fee or membership required: join me and Vinny Ferraro live on Zoom today at 4 p.m. ET with this link.

Vinny will guide a meditation, and we’ll take your questions in real time. You’ll still be able to vote, check the results, and argue with your uncle afterward. You’ll just do it with a little more steadiness.

And whatever happens, I’ll be live again tomorrow. Anyone can join me at 4 p.m. ET on the same Zoom to meditate and talk about how we’re all doing with it.

Hope to see you there.

xoxo,

Dan