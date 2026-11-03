It’s Election Day in U.S., and if your nervous system is already on high alert, you’re not alone. Whatever your politics, the next couple of days could be tough.
So here’s a small thing you can do to stay sane, no fee or membership required: join me and Vinny Ferraro live on Zoom today at 4 p.m. ET with this link.
Vinny will guide a meditation, and we’ll take your questions in real time. You’ll still be able to vote, check the results, and argue with your uncle afterward. You’ll just do it with a little more steadiness.
And whatever happens, I’ll be live again tomorrow. Anyone can join me at 4 p.m. ET on the same Zoom to meditate and talk about how we’re all doing with it.
Hope to see you there.
xoxo,
Dan
Is there any chance the meditation will be recorded? As I will still be at work at 4 and know I will need this.