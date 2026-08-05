Resetting Your Nervous System When You're Anxious, Hurting, or Just Powering Through | Johanna Franzel

Johanna Franzel is a teacher, somatic practitioner, educator, and author of the new book Write Yourself Home: A Creative Guide for Living Well in the Body You Have Through Embodied Writing and Movement Practice. She brings both professional expertise and the lived experience of navigating chronic illness for more than two decades. She also writes a Substack called Permission Slips.

In this episode we talk about:

Why your nervous system stays on high alert for threats that aren’t actually there

The three-step “inventory” practice for finding calm in your body, right now

Why calling to mind a “resource” can genuinely shift your physiology

“Presence without scrutiny”: the difference between being with someone (or yourself) and staring them down

Why Johanna doesn’t love the word “healing” and the word she prefers instead

How to turn your most embarrassing memories into material, not shame

Why the way you talk to yourself matters more than you think

What over two decades with Crohn’s disease taught Johanna about self-advocacy and knowing your own margins

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