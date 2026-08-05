Dan Harris

Dan Harris

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Resetting Your Nervous System When You're Anxious, Hurting, or Just Powering Through | Johanna Franzel
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Resetting Your Nervous System When You're Anxious, Hurting, or Just Powering Through | Johanna Franzel

How to calm down fast with an 'inventory' practice, how to build 'resources' you can call on anytime, and why 'healing' might be the wrong goal to chase. Plus, living with autoimmune disorder...
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Dan Harris

Johanna Franzel is a teacher, somatic practitioner, educator, and author of the new book Write Yourself Home: A Creative Guide for Living Well in the Body You Have Through Embodied Writing and Movement Practice. She brings both professional expertise and the lived experience of navigating chronic illness for more than two decades. She also writes a Substack called Permission Slips.

In this episode we talk about:

  • Why your nervous system stays on high alert for threats that aren’t actually there

  • The three-step “inventory” practice for finding calm in your body, right now

  • Why calling to mind a “resource” can genuinely shift your physiology

  • “Presence without scrutiny”: the difference between being with someone (or yourself) and staring them down

  • Why Johanna doesn’t love the word “healing” and the word she prefers instead

  • How to turn your most embarrassing memories into material, not shame

  • Why the way you talk to yourself matters more than you think

  • What over two decades with Crohn’s disease taught Johanna about self-advocacy and knowing your own margins

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