Dan Harris

Dan Harris

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Cassie C. Ferguson, MD's avatar
Cassie C. Ferguson, MD
1d

It's like you read my mind 🙃.

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Dr Alla Demutska's avatar
Dr Alla Demutska
16h

Funny how the real competitor to the sock drawer at 10pm is usually another hour refreshing the news, which feels like holding the hose and puts out nothing. That's what makes twenty minutes of sitting feel indulgent, it feels like walking off your shift.

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