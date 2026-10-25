For the past year, I keep hearing some version of the same worry: with everything going on in the world, sitting down to meditate feels naive and indulgent. Like organizing your sock drawer while the house is on fire.

I get it. But it’s backwards. If the house is on fire, you want the firefighters rested and clear-headed, not running on fumes. Taking care of your own mind isn’t a retreat from the world. It’s what allows you to fully engage. To be a node of sanity in an insane world.

Which is why I’m so thrilled that two amazing teachers, Sharon Salzberg and Andrés González, have just made a new course for the 10% with Dan Harris app, aptly entitled Taking Care of Yourself So You Can Take Care of the World.

It’s nine sessions, in three parts.

First, two talks. Andrés kicks things off with a fantastic metaphor: fill your own well, and give from the overflow. If you give from the well itself, you run dry, and then you’re no good to anybody. Then Sharon frames meditation as a set of trainable skills: concentration, mindfulness, and compassion. You build them so that when life inevitably punches you in the face, you have something in the tank. Next, they walk you through five guided meditations:

Anchoring on the breath

Scanning the body

Working with emotions

Loving-kindness for yourself

Loving-kindness for others

Finally, Sharon and Andrés sit down together to talk about caring for others without burning out, and Andrés sends you off with a closing talk on bringing all of this into your actual life.

The goal is to make you more resilient. And to remind you that taking care of yourself is non-negotiable.

The full course is live now in the 10% with Dan Harris app, with all nine sessions ready whenever you are. Binge it, or take it slow.

And if you’ve got questions, Sharon and Andrés will be joining us live in the app on Tuesday, October 27th to meditate together and answer questions at 4 pm ET. Can’t make it? The replay will be waiting for you anytime with your subscription.

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