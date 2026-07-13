Dan Harris

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Teyani Whitman's avatar
Teyani Whitman
Jul 13

Yesterday’s session with Sharon was great!

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Mal Pronouns
Jul 13

Oh yeah, the kindness thing v. the nice thing. Absolute truth. And curiosity v. shame - so hard for me, but it's the reminder that I know this and can keep trying. Thank you! And I'm looking forward to Sundays with Sharon!

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