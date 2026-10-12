Stressed, Anxious, or Drained at Work? Here's How To Follow Your Energy, Take Smart Risks, and Find Work You Actually Like | Molly Graham

Molly Graham is the host of TED’s WorkLife podcast, co-founder of the leadership communities Glue Club and the Guild, and writer of Lessons on Substack.
In this episode we talk about:
What a flock of starlings can teach you about your career
Why not having a long-term plan might be your secret advantage
How to navigate your career when you don’t have a map
Why joy at work might not be a luxury after all
The simple calendar exercise that reveals what’s quietly draining you
Why being great at something doesn’t mean you should keep doing it
The career currency most of us chronically undervalue
Why you should follow people instead of rocket ships
How to spot a “LinkedIn crush” before it steers your next move
The kind of fear that’s actually a green light
Why your calendar is a war zone of unfortunate yeses
Molly’s antidote to the doom narrative around AI at work
Why it’s not too late to get comfortable with AI