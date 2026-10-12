Dan Harris

Dan Harris

Dan Harris
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Stressed, Anxious, or Drained at Work? Here's How To Follow Your Energy, Take Smart Risks, and Find Work You Actually Like | Molly Graham
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Stressed, Anxious, or Drained at Work? Here's How To Follow Your Energy, Take Smart Risks, and Find Work You Actually Like | Molly Graham

Plus: the only two things you really take with you when you leave a job, why following a great boss beats chasing a hot company, and why she thinks "I've missed the boat" on AI is a lie.
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Dan Harris

Molly Graham is the host of TED’s WorkLife podcast, co-founder of the leadership communities Glue Club and the Guild, and writer of Lessons on Substack.

In this episode we talk about:

  • What a flock of starlings can teach you about your career

  • Why not having a long-term plan might be your secret advantage

  • How to navigate your career when you don’t have a map

  • Why joy at work might not be a luxury after all

  • The simple calendar exercise that reveals what’s quietly draining you

  • Why being great at something doesn’t mean you should keep doing it

  • The career currency most of us chronically undervalue

  • Why you should follow people instead of rocket ships

  • How to spot a “LinkedIn crush” before it steers your next move

  • The kind of fear that’s actually a green light

  • Why your calendar is a war zone of unfortunate yeses

  • Molly’s antidote to the doom narrative around AI at work

  • Why it’s not too late to get comfortable with AI

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