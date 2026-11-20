We all know the advice to “get out of your head and into your body.” Fewer of us know how to do it, especially when our thoughts are loud, busy, and far more interesting than our breathing. Meditation teacher devon hase answers questions from the 10% with Dan Harris community on what embodiment actually means, why it’s worth the effort, and how to practice it when it feels impossible.

devon hase teaches at the Insight Meditation Society and Spirit Rock Meditation Center, and she is the co-author, with her partner Nico, of How Not to Be a Hot Mess. She was the Teacher of the Month for October 2026 for DanHarris.com. You can find more guided meditations from devon in the 10% with Dan Harris app.

In this conversation, devon hase shares: