Dan Harris

Dan Harris

Dan Harris
10% Happier
Surviving the News: Buddhist Strategies for Staying Sane, Engaged, and Not Completely Furious | Pascal Auclair
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Surviving the News: Buddhist Strategies for Staying Sane, Engaged, and Not Completely Furious | Pascal Auclair

You don't get to choose what's thrown at you — only how you respond. Karma as a tool for agency, attention sovereignty as a political act, and what to do when you feel completely helpless.
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Dan Harris

The news is a lot right now. And for most of us, the usual options — doom scroll until midnight, or unplug entirely — don’t actually help. Meditation teacher Pascal Auclair joins Dan for a live community conversation on how to stay engaged with what’s happening in the world without letting it wreck your nervous system, your relationships, or your sleep.

In this conversation, Pascal Auclair and Dan Harris discuss:

  • Why reading the news can be reframed as an act of love — and why that changes everything

  • What Buddhism actually says about karma, and whether the bad guys get theirs

  • How to balance staying informed with protecting your mental health

  • The difference between passive equanimity and wise, engaged action

  • How much news is too much — and why the answer is different for everyone

  • Why attention itself has become a battleground, and how mindfulness is your best defense

Pascal Auclair has been immersed in Buddhist practice and study since 1997. He was mentored by Joseph Goldstein and Jack Kornfield at IMS and Spirit Rock, where he now teaches retreats. He is a co-founder of True North Insight and one of its Guiding Teachers. Find more of his guided meditations in the 10% with Dan Harris app.

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