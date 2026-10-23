Terry Bradshaw On: Clinical Depression, Crying on the Field, and the Mother He Could Never Please

Terry Bradshaw is one of America’s best-loved sports figures. As quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Hall of Famer led his team to four Super Bowl victories. Since retiring from football, Bradshaw has become a celebrated sportscaster, actor, and entrepreneur. “Pappy” Bradshaw and his wife Tammy live in Texas near daughters Rachel, Lacey, and Erin, and their families. His new book is Looking for Terry: A Memoir.
In this episode we talk about:
Why Terry spent years not knowing he had clinical depression
The day he broke down sobbing on the field mid-game
Why men resist asking for help, and what they do instead
How his wife naming his depression “Roy” makes it more manageable
His lifelong struggle to win his mother’s approval
What three divorces taught him about himself and marriage
Squaring his Christian faith with owning a bourbon company
Surviving two cancers in one year
Loving life at 78