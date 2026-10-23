Dan Harris

Dan Harris

Dan Harris
10% Happier
Terry Bradshaw On: Clinical Depression, Crying on the Field, and the Mother He Could Never Please
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Terry Bradshaw On: Clinical Depression, Crying on the Field, and the Mother He Could Never Please

Plus: surviving cancer twice, what three divorces taught him, and being a Baptist who owns a bourbon company.

Terry Bradshaw is one of America’s best-loved sports figures. As quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Hall of Famer led his team to four Super Bowl victories. Since retiring from football, Bradshaw has become a celebrated sportscaster, actor, and entrepreneur. “Pappy” Bradshaw and his wife Tammy live in Texas near daughters Rachel, Lacey, and Erin, and their families. His new book is Looking for Terry: A Memoir.

In this episode we talk about:

  • Why Terry spent years not knowing he had clinical depression

  • The day he broke down sobbing on the field mid-game

  • Why men resist asking for help, and what they do instead

  • How his wife naming his depression “Roy” makes it more manageable

  • His lifelong struggle to win his mother’s approval

  • What three divorces taught him about himself and marriage

  • Squaring his Christian faith with owning a bourbon company

  • Surviving two cancers in one year

  • Loving life at 78

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