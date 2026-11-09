No matter how much I have or how well things are going, some part of my brain is often searching for more. One more cookie, one more accomplishment, one more thing to check off before I can finally relax.

The Buddha figured out 2,600 years ago that this nagging sense of never-enough is a big part of why we feel so unsettled. The good news is that you don’t need to fully extinguish wanting (until full enlightenment, that is—if you believe in that kind of thing). But, you can get better at being mindful of it, so you can get a quick hit of enough-ness, of contentment.

As Vinny told me: “It’s a good life every time I let it be.”

I asked whether he’d coined that on the spot. He’s been saying it for years, he told me, to remember that he is the common denominator, not the conditions of his life.

A skeptic’s caveat: this is not an argument for abandoning ambition. Healthy desire, Vinny says, can tolerate a pause. The trouble is what he calls “reach,” the urge that demands to be obeyed right now.

Here’s an extremely simple little move from beloved Buddhist teacher Vinny Ferraro: Every once in a while, as you go through your day, just pause for ten seconds. Vinny will do it in the middle of walking up the stairs. Or when he pulls his car into the driveway. Just pause, take it in. This is your life.

Try it right now. Look away from your screen and just look around the room.

Feels good, right? Just a little break, a breather. You can get hits of this throughout the day.

If you want to find out more about loosening the grip of reach, check out my conversation with Vinny.

And to go deeper, you can check out the new set of guided meditations he created for the 10% with Dan Harris app. They are designed to help you drop out of the spinning stories of never-enough and into right-now.

Each meditation ends with one small thing to try in your daily life, so the practice doesn’t stay on the cushion.

Vinny will also be live on Zoom tomorrow, November 10 at 4pm ET. You can meditate with him in real time and ask him your questions directly. If you haven’t already, just sign up for 10% with Dan Harris.

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