Dan Harris

Dan Harris

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Positively Speaking's avatar
Positively Speaking
13h

The line about healthy desire tolerating a pause is the useful test for me. Sheena Iyengar, Rachel Wells and Barry Schwartz followed graduating students through the job hunt and found the ones who kept searching for the best possible option landed starting salaries around 20% higher, yet felt less satisfied and more stressed about the jobs they took. So the cost of reach can outlast the search and follow you into the thing you got. Ten seconds on the stairs sounds like a cheap way to catch it early.

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Phone Free Will's avatar
Phone Free Will
15h

Couldn’t agree more. I’ve spent hundreds of hours now watching my mind and this feeling is always there

It’s a huge hidden driver of phone use in my view. The mind imagines that checking or fixing something on the phone will quench the thirst, but it only makes it worse

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