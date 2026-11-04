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That Feeling That Something’s Missing, and How To Find It | Vinny Ferraro
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That Feeling That Something’s Missing, and How To Find It | Vinny Ferraro

How a 10-second pause can quiet the urge for more, why contentment comes through subtraction, not addition, and why a gratitude list alone can’t fix the feeling.

Vinny Ferraro has practiced insight meditation (vipassanā) since the mid-90s. He’s the Guiding Teacher of the Big Heart City Sangha in San Francisco and has led a weekly sitting group for almost two decades.

As a fully empowered Dharma Teacher thru Spirit Rock/IMS, he has taught residential retreats at various centers and currently, leads Spirit Rock’s Year to Live course.

In this episode we talk about:

  • Why no moment ever feels quite good enough

  • Whether you actually need all that wanting to get things done

  • How to tell healthy desire from the compulsive kind

  • Why getting what you want so rarely delivers

  • Why “why am I like this?” might be the wrong question

  • How to stop turning other people’s joy into a story about you

  • Why gratitude lists can still leave you reaching

  • How to turn a wandering mind into a ticker tape parade

  • Why we dodge the present moment like an old drug dealer

  • The ten-second pause you can slip into almost anywhere

  • The two-word rule for deciding what to say yes to

  • A walking phrase that makes everything feel panoramic

  • What to do with the sadness of remembering it all ends

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