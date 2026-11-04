That Feeling That Something’s Missing, and How To Find It | Vinny Ferraro

Vinny Ferraro has practiced insight meditation (vipassanā) since the mid-90s. He’s the Guiding Teacher of the Big Heart City Sangha in San Francisco and has led a weekly sitting group for almost two decades.
As a fully empowered Dharma Teacher thru Spirit Rock/IMS, he has taught residential retreats at various centers and currently, leads Spirit Rock’s Year to Live course.
In this episode we talk about:
Why no moment ever feels quite good enough
Whether you actually need all that wanting to get things done
How to tell healthy desire from the compulsive kind
Why getting what you want so rarely delivers
Why “why am I like this?” might be the wrong question
How to stop turning other people’s joy into a story about you
Why gratitude lists can still leave you reaching
How to turn a wandering mind into a ticker tape parade
Why we dodge the present moment like an old drug dealer
The ten-second pause you can slip into almost anywhere
The two-word rule for deciding what to say yes to
A walking phrase that makes everything feel panoramic
What to do with the sadness of remembering it all ends
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