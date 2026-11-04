That Feeling That Something’s Missing, and How To Find It | Vinny Ferraro

Vinny Ferraro has practiced insight meditation (vipassanā) since the mid-90s. He’s the Guiding Teacher of the Big Heart City Sangha in San Francisco and has led a weekly sitting group for almost two decades.

As a fully empowered Dharma Teacher thru Spirit Rock/IMS, he has taught residential retreats at various centers and currently, leads Spirit Rock’s Year to Live course.

In this episode we talk about:

Why no moment ever feels quite good enough

Whether you actually need all that wanting to get things done

How to tell healthy desire from the compulsive kind

Why getting what you want so rarely delivers

Why “why am I like this?” might be the wrong question

How to stop turning other people’s joy into a story about you

Why gratitude lists can still leave you reaching

How to turn a wandering mind into a ticker tape parade

Why we dodge the present moment like an old drug dealer

The ten-second pause you can slip into almost anywhere

The two-word rule for deciding what to say yes to

A walking phrase that makes everything feel panoramic

What to do with the sadness of remembering it all ends

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