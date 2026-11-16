Dan Harris

Dan Harris

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shannon stoney's avatar
shannon stoney
1h

Do no harm but take no shit

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Mal Pronouns's avatar
Mal Pronouns
2h

That’s one really on point bumper sticker. 🙏🏻

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