I recently read The Life of the Buddha, by a monk named Bhikkhu Ñāṇamoli. One thing that really stuck out to me: how often the Buddha sets boundaries.

There are moments when he becomes so exasperated with his own followers that he simply leaves and goes off to meditate alone in the forest for a while. When someone voices a view he disagrees with, he doesn’t nod politely. He addresses them as “misguided man” and explains precisely why they’re wrong.

I find this enormously clarifying. Many of us carry around the notion that being a good person, and certainly a good meditator, means saying yes to everything, absorbing every request, and never disappointing anyone. In practice, this is a dependable route to resentment, depletion, and a calendar that resembles a war zone. I say that as someone whose calendar frequently does.

Diego Perez, the bestselling author who writes under the name Yung Pueblo, has a list of 11 rules for inner peace. Rule four is “be kind and giving.” Rule five, placed right after it on purpose, is “speak your boundaries.” When we spoke recently, he made a persuasive case for tying the two together.

Three things worth trying:

Resource yourself. That’s Diego’s phrase. He points out that the Buddha spent countless hours helping people, yet every day he took time to rest and meditate so he could keep giving. Diego, who sits for two hours a day, won’t surrender that time for another opportunity or event. Figure out what genuinely replenishes you and treat it as non-negotiable.

Say yes to enough things. Nobody is asking you to become a hermit with a reflexive no for every invitation. Diego tries to say yes to enough things while accepting that there are limits. That requires an honest accounting of how much energy you actually have, as opposed to how much you wish you had.

Disagree, then help. The Buddha’s bluntness was skillful, Diego notes. He would tell someone plainly that they were mistaken and then use that moment to help them see reality more clearly. Done well, a boundary can be an act of care for the other person, too.

None of this is a license to be an asshole. I still believe generosity is one of the most reliable routes to happiness, far more so than all the manifesting and optimizing our culture is enamored with. The question is how to make it sustainable. On that front, a monk from 2,600 years ago who periodically fled to the woods to get away from his own students may have something to teach us.

This idea was summed up nicely by a bumper sticker I once spotted in the parking lot at a silent meditation retreat. It read: “I’m all love and light—and a little bit of go fuck yourself.”

If you want to hear more about how Diego balances generosity, boundaries, and two hours of daily meditation, check out our conversation.

And if you’re looking for something that refills your tank, come join us on the 10% with Dan Harris app. We’ve got guided meditations from world-class teachers, live teacher-led sessions, and real people learning along with you. Think of it as a small, non-negotiable appointment with yourself.

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