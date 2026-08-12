The Non-BS Science of Manifestation: How Your Imagination Can Help With Pain, Anxiety, Conflict, and Recovery | Cassi Vieten

Cassi Vieten, PhD, is a licensed clinical psychologist and director of research at the Arthur C. Clarke Center for Human Imagination at the University of California, San Diego, where she also directs the Center for Mindfulness. She is the author Imagine That: Transform How You Think, Feel, and Live with the Science of Imagination.
In this episode we talk about:
Why imagination is the oldest human technology
The VISTA method for training your imagination
Why manifestation isn’t as crazy as it sounds
How to talk yourself out of catastrophizing
Why conflict is really a clash of two imaginations
What glimmers are
How to use imagination to dial down physical pain
What years of hidden alcoholism taught Cassi about a narrowed imagination