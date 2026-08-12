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The Non-BS Science of Manifestation: How Your Imagination Can Help With Pain, Anxiety, Conflict, and Recovery | Cassi Vieten
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The Non-BS Science of Manifestation: How Your Imagination Can Help With Pain, Anxiety, Conflict, and Recovery | Cassi Vieten

How elite athletes use visualization to improve performance, why visualization can turbo-charge physical recovery, and the mental trick that can make your nervous system feel safe.
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Dan Harris

Cassi Vieten, PhD, is a licensed clinical psychologist and director of research at the Arthur C. Clarke Center for Human Imagination at the University of California, San Diego, where she also directs the Center for Mindfulness. She is the author Imagine That: Transform How You Think, Feel, and Live with the Science of Imagination.

In this episode we talk about:

  • Why imagination is the oldest human technology

  • The VISTA method for training your imagination

  • Why manifestation isn’t as crazy as it sounds

  • How to talk yourself out of catastrophizing

  • Why conflict is really a clash of two imaginations

  • What glimmers are

  • How to use imagination to dial down physical pain

  • What years of hidden alcoholism taught Cassi about a narrowed imagination

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