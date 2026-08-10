Dan Harris

Dan Harris

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Peter Dudley's avatar
Peter Dudley
1d

I always raise one eyebrow when I see “In one study, college students…”

We study college students because they are cheap and plentiful where the researchers live and work. As we have seen in other research, however, young adults may have a profoundly different experience of the world than older people.

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Heidi Hall's avatar
Heidi Hall
13h

There is a quote commonly misattributed to Winston Churchill but more likely to have been said by Victor Hugo that goes something like this: 'You have enemies? Good. That means you stood up for something." Living in a small town full of gossipy and judgmental people I am happy to have only a few friends. I'm old and I no longer really care what people think of me. If everyone liked me I probably wouldn't like myself very much.

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