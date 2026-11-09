The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: How To Care Less What People Think and Stop Chasing Confidence | Mark Manson

Mark Manson is the author of The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, hosts the podcast SOLVED with Mark Manson, and is the creator of Purpose, an AI mentor app designed to tell people uncomfortable truths rather than comfortable ones.
In this episode we talk about:
Why there’s actually no such thing as not giving a fuck
The one question to ask if you want to stop caring what people think
Why the struggles you choose matter more than the rewards you chase
What happens to your brain when success arrives too fast
Why “if I just have X, I’ll be happy” keeps fooling us
The hidden gauge in your head that’s always measuring your status
Why you shouldn’t want to stop comparing yourself to others
How social media quietly stopped being social
The simple weekly exercise that shows where your time really goes
Why confidence might be the wrong goal entirely