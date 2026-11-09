Dan Harris

Dan Harris

Dan Harris
10% Happier
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: How To Care Less What People Think and Stop Chasing Confidence | Mark Manson
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The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: How To Care Less What People Think and Stop Chasing Confidence | Mark Manson

How to figure out what’s worth your energy, compare yourself to the right role models, and use a one-week time audit to find your purpose.

Mark Manson is the author of The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, hosts the podcast SOLVED with Mark Manson, and is the creator of Purpose, an AI mentor app designed to tell people uncomfortable truths rather than comfortable ones.

In this episode we talk about:

  • Why there’s actually no such thing as not giving a fuck

  • The one question to ask if you want to stop caring what people think

  • Why the struggles you choose matter more than the rewards you chase

  • What happens to your brain when success arrives too fast

  • Why “if I just have X, I’ll be happy” keeps fooling us

  • The hidden gauge in your head that’s always measuring your status

  • Why you shouldn’t want to stop comparing yourself to others

  • How social media quietly stopped being social

  • The simple weekly exercise that shows where your time really goes

  • Why confidence might be the wrong goal entirely

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