Dan Harris

Dan Harris

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michele Olender's avatar
Michele Olender
9h

My dentist routinely says “ok you can go to your happy place now…” before she does anything poky scratchy or grindy.

Reply
Share
Jeff Strasburg's avatar
Jeff Strasburg
8h

Really enjoyed this episode... but, wow, that was a truly clickbaity headline on the podcast... ;-) We do what we have to do, right?

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dan Harris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture