When the News Feels Like Too Much, Try This | Sharon Salzberg

The news is painful right now. And for most of us, the options we reach for — doom-scrolling, rage-posting, or unplugging entirely — don’t actually help. Meditation teacher and bestselling author Sharon Salzberg joins Dan to take live questions from the 10% with Dan Harris community on how to find solid ground when the world feels like it’s on fire.

In this conversation, Sharon Salzberg and Dan Harris discuss:

How to feel your anger without being consumed by it — and why that distinction matters

What’s usually hiding underneath the anger: grief, fear, and sadness

Why action is the antidote to despair — and what actually counts as action

How civil rights movement leaders sustained their effort in the face of uncertainty

How to handle guilt about not doing enough

Why “look for the helpers” is more than a platitude

Whether meditation can possibly be relevant in a full-blown poly-crisis — Sharon’s answer may surprise you

Sharon Salzberg is one of the most influential meditation teachers in the Western world. She has been teaching for over four decades and is a co-founder of the Insight Meditation Society in Barre, Massachusetts. She is the author of many books, including Lovingkindness and Real Happiness. Find more of her guided meditations in the 10% with Dan Harris app.