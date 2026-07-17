Dan Harris

Dan Harris

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Why We Crave Gurus: A Skeptic's Reckoning With Belief, Bitcoin, and Burning Man | Vikram Gandhi
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Why We Crave Gurus: A Skeptic's Reckoning With Belief, Bitcoin, and Burning Man | Vikram Gandhi

What a fake guru discovered about genuine connection, why ancient wisdom survives even the most rigorous skepticism, and the real reason humans crave spiritual authority.
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Dan Harris

Vikram Gandhi is an award-winning and boundary-pushing director of fiction and non-fiction film and television. Vikram most recently co-directed The Man Will Burn — a five-part HBO Original Documentary Series on the full arc of Burning Man, from its countercultural roots in San Francisco to the 80,000-person desert event it’s become.

In this episode we talk about:

  • Why an experiment built to reject capitalism ended up swimming in it

  • What playing a fake guru taught him about how belief actually works

  • Why people are often more comfortable opening up to a stranger than to those closest to them

  • What religion, cryptocurrency, and Burning Man all have in common

  • How to find meaning in ancient wisdom without needing to belong to anything

  • And much more

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