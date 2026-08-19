Dan Harris

Dan Harris

Dan Harris
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You Can Stop Fixing Yourself: Buddhist Advice on Boundaries, Rituals, and Dropping Your Self-Aggression | Susan Piver
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You Can Stop Fixing Yourself: Buddhist Advice on Boundaries, Rituals, and Dropping Your Self-Aggression | Susan Piver

Plus: Why you're a "mystic" even though you don't know it, how to find the "magic" in meditation, and the power of simple apologies (and cleaning the dishes).
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Dan Harris

Susan Piver is a 30 year student of Tibetan Buddhism, New York Times bestselling author, and founder of The Open Heart Project, an online meditation community with close to 20,000 members. Her latest book is Inexplicable Magic: Meditation for Mystics.

In this episode we talk about:

  • Why meditation’s real payoff can’t be explained

  • The crucial difference between mindfulness and awareness

  • Why you can’t think your way into oneness

  • The seven daily habits of a modern “mystic”

  • Why boundaries are essential to a spiritual life

  • Susan’s unglamorous trick for building real confidence

  • Why trying to fix yourself backfires

  • The secret to attracting inspiration

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