You Can Stop Fixing Yourself: Buddhist Advice on Boundaries, Rituals, and Dropping Your Self-Aggression | Susan Piver

Susan Piver is a 30 year student of Tibetan Buddhism, New York Times bestselling author, and founder of The Open Heart Project, an online meditation community with close to 20,000 members. Her latest book is Inexplicable Magic: Meditation for Mystics.
In this episode we talk about:
Why meditation’s real payoff can’t be explained
The crucial difference between mindfulness and awareness
Why you can’t think your way into oneness
The seven daily habits of a modern “mystic”
Why boundaries are essential to a spiritual life
Susan’s unglamorous trick for building real confidence
Why trying to fix yourself backfires
The secret to attracting inspiration